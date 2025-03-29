iifl-logo
Adani Green Wins 400 MW Solar Project from UPPCL

29 Mar 2025 , 04:50 PM

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for a 5,230 MW solar power project.

On March 27, 2025, the LOA was issued, allowing Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve Ltd. the right to provide 400 MW of solar power to UPPCL for a 25-year period. The solar power will be obtained from a grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power project that will be set up in Rajasthan.

The minimum agreed tariff to supply power is ₹2.57 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is expected to be a competitive tariff in the renewable energy sector. The project is yet another testament to Adani Green Energy’s leadership within the renewable energy field in the country and further strengthens India’s growing solar power ability.

This initiative is in conjunction with India’s aspirations for a clean energy transition, supporting the Indian government’s ambition to produce at least half of the total power generation with sustainable sources.

Adani Green Energy listed the name of the group in an exchange filing, stating, that neither any of its promoter nor promoter group has any direct or indirect interest in UPPCL, keeping transparency and compliance with regulatory norms.

 

