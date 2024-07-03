Adani Green Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,033
2,793
2,498
2,218
2,205
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,033
2,793
2,498
2,218
2,205
Other Operating Income
22
42
29
93
15
Other Income
321
266
279
364
369
Total Income
3,376
3,101
2,806
2,675
2,589
Total Expenditure
947
439
756
745
537
PBIDT
2,429
2,662
2,050
1,930
2,052
Interest
1,369
1,440
1,206
1,242
1,165
PBDT
1,060
1,222
844
688
887
Depreciation
618
593
497
481
474
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7
57
-74
31
78
Deferred Tax
19
123
156
37
41
Reported Profit After Tax
416
449
265
139
294
Minority Interest After NP
239
183
160
0
-1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
276
446
150
256
372
Extra-ordinary Items
-91.29
-33.55
-44.03
-67.15
-11.39
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
367.29
479.55
194.03
323.15
383.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.56
2.63
0.76
1.42
2.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,584
1,584
1,584
1,584
1,584
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
80.08
95.3
82.06
87.01
93.06
PBDTM(%)
34.94
43.75
33.78
31.01
40.22
PATM(%)
13.71
16.07
10.6
6.26
13.33
