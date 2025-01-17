Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
326.15
|16.9
|3,15,723.45
|4,648.87
|2.38
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
302.6
|18.18
|2,76,832.47
|3,711.16
|3.78
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
551.3
|24.51
|2,17,049.24
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,078.2
|0
|1,69,443.95
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
373.6
|37.8
|1,17,892.05
|1,008.61
|0.54
|4,889.44
|53.08
The undertaking was by its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, under the umbrella of AGEL as part of a wider wind-solar hybrid initiative.Read More
Adani Ports gained 2%, trading at Rs 1,151, while Adani Energy Solutions increased 6.6%, reaching a day's high of Rs 833.00.Read More
The company added that the project was developed by the company’s step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracyRead More
According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.Read More
