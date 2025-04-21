iifl-logo
Adani Green Energises 48 MW Wind Project in Gujarat

21 Apr 2025 , 01:37 PM

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) stated that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Limited, has successfully commissioned an additional 48 MW wind power project in Khavda, Gujarat.

The addition of this capacity occurred on April 17, 2025, at 5:32 p.m., and operations began officially on April 18, 2025, following the grant of all required regulatory approvals. With this, the aggregate installed and operating capacity of AGEL’s renewable energy has gone up to 14,290.9 MW further solidifying the position of being a prominent producer of renewable energy in India.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd has witnessed a total of 46% dip in the last one year, and 0.18% gain in the last one month.

In Q3FY25, the consolidated net profit of AGEL registered a growth more than 85% YoY at ₹474 crore versus ₹256 crore of the same period last fiscal. The firm registered a 2.3% rise in revenue from operations in the quarter, at ₹2,365 crore, versus ₹2,311 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue and profit expansion notwithstanding, AGEL’s EBITDA in the quarter fell 4% to ₹1,601 crore, with EBITDA margin falling to 67.7% from 72.1% a year ago.

Adani Green’s operational renewable energy capacity increased 37% year-on-year to 11.6 GW. As per the company, it added 15% of India’s overall utility-scale solar installations and 12% of wind power additions in calendar year 2024 (CY24).

Energy sales increased 23% YoY to 20,108 million units, and overall revenue increased 18% YoY to ₹6,829 crore. The company also recorded a robust cash profit of ₹3,630 crore, a 23% increase from last year, and reported an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 92.0%.

