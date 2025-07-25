M&B Engineering to Launch IPO on July 30; Price Band: ₹366–₹385

M&B Engineering Ltd is all set to hit the capital markets with its ₹650-crore IPO, which opens for subscription on July 30 and closes on August 1. The Gujarat-based company has fixed the price band at ₹366 to ₹385 per share.
If priced at the upper end, the company will be valued at close to ₹2,200 crore when it lists. The offer comprises two parts:
Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to fund the purchase of new machinery, reduce debt, support working capital requirements, and cover general corporate expenses.
M&B Engineering is among the prominent players in India’s pre-engineered buildings and self-supported roofing systems segment. Its facilities are capable of producing over 1.8 million square metres of roofing annually and 103,800 metric tonnes of PEB structures.
The company has divided the IPO quota across investor categories:
The stock is expected to debut on the exchanges on August 6, following the closure of the subscription window. Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are managing the issue as lead book-runners.
