iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

KFin Technologies Reports ₹274.5 Crore Q1 Revenue, Stock Slides

25 Jul 2025 , 12:14 PM

Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd dropped nearly 7% on Friday, July 25, after the company posted a weaker-than-expected performance for the June quarter. The numbers fell short of year-ago comparisons. The tech-enabled financial services provider reported revenue of ₹274.5 crore for the quarter, marking a 3% decline from the previous quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹113.8 crore, down 7% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin came in at 41.5%, down from 43.25% in the previous quarter. Among the company’s key business segments, domestic mutual fund operations reported a modest 3% growth over the March quarter. But that was offset by weakness in other verticals.

The issuer solutions segment saw a sharp 22% drop, while the international solutions business declined 11% on a sequential basis, both contributing to the overall miss in performance. Margins across all three divisions contracted during the quarter. International solutions witnessed the steepest erosion, with margins narrowing by 1,581 basis points.

The issuer solutions business saw its margins shrink by 885 basis points, while margins in the domestic mutual fund segment slipped by 431 basis points, reflecting cost pressures and slower revenue growth across segments. KFin Technologies shares are trading at ₹1,150, which is a 6.7% dip on the National Stock Exchange.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • KFin Technologies
  • KFin Technologies News
  • Q1 Result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

KFin Technologies Reports ₹274.5 Crore Q1 Revenue, Stock Slides

KFin Technologies Reports ₹274.5 Crore Q1 Revenue, Stock Slides

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|12:14 PM
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Net Profit Falls 57% YoY

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Net Profit Falls 57% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|12:10 PM
RailTel Secures Coalfields Internet Deal

RailTel Secures Coalfields Internet Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|12:00 PM
Wipro Secures Major Saudi Grid Tech Contract

Wipro Secures Major Saudi Grid Tech Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:54 AM
Bharat Electronics bags order worth ₹563 Crore

Bharat Electronics bags order worth ₹563 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:50 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.