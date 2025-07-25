Shanti Gold - A Focused Player in Gold Jewellery

Shanti Gold International is a 22ct CZ casting gold jeweller. It designs and manufactures a wide variety of gold jewellery, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and complete sets, catering to both special occasions and daily wear. It employs ~80 designers and launches ~400 new designs every month. It has an integrated manufacturing facility in Andheri with an annual capacity of 2700 kg.
The company is doing an IPO to strengthen its balance sheet and fund capex. The IPO is a fresh issue of INR 3,600 million with the majority of proceeds earmarked for working capital requirements.
Offer Size:
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 18,096,000 Equity Shares of face value of INR 10.00 each aggregating up to INR 3600 million. There is no OFS in this IPO.
Price Band: INR 189 to INR 199 per Equity Share
BRLMs:
· Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited
Promoters/Founders Selling Shares:
The company promoters are Pankajkumar H Jagawat, Manojkumar N Jain and Shashank. None of them is selling their stake.
Objectives of the IPO:
The proceeds from the IPO will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and meet its capital expenditure requirements. Specifically, the net proceeds will be used by the company for the following goals:
The Gems and Jewellery sector is an important sector in India and constitutes a major chunk of India’s total merchandise exports. It contributes to 7% of India’s GDP and 15% of India’s merchandise exports. The sector is also an integral part of the country’s culture and tradition. Gold and diamond jewellery is popular for weddings, festivals and celebratory occasions. The industry serves customers with varied socio-economic strata – from affluent luxury buyers to price-sensitive customers and offers a varied product range such as gold jewellery, diamond and studded jewellery, along with other stones and metals.
Domestic consumption is the backbone of the industry, and India is one of the world’s largest consumers of gold and diamond jewellery. The industry is also a major employer due to India being the hub of diamond-cutting and polishing. More than 90% of the world’s polished diamonds are produced in India. The industry entails a combination of organised and unorganised players, with unorganised players dominating the market.
Key Segments
The Indian Gems and Jewellery industry can be broadly segmented into the following key categories:
Gold Jewellery
Gold jewellery is the largest segment within the industry, accounting for approximately 80% of the market share. Gold jewellery is a traditional and cultural staple in Indian society, with gold being considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth. The segment includes a wide range of products, from traditional gold ornaments to modern and contemporary designs.
Diamond Jewellery
Diamond jewellery is another significant segment within the industry, accounting for around 10% of the market share. Diamond jewellery is gaining popularity in India, particularly among the younger generation, with a growing demand for diamond-studded gold jewellery.
Other Precious Stones and Metals
This segment includes other precious stones and metals, such as silver, platinum, and coloured gemstones. This segment is smaller compared to gold and diamond jewellery but is gaining traction, particularly among the younger generation, with a growing demand for fashion and contemporary jewellery.
Industry Size and Growth Trends
Over the years, Indian gems and jewellery industry has grown quite well, thanks to a surge in not only the domestic but also the export demand. The market size of the industry stood at Rs. 6,482 billion in CY23 with a CAGR growth of 28.7% between CY20 and CY23. The industry is dominated by gold jewellery as it accounts for 80% of the market.
Segment-wise Growth Trends
The sector can be classified into organised and unorganised sectors. In CY23, the share of the organised sector in the retail jewellery market was 35% while the share of the unorganised sector was 65%. This is expected to shift dramatically with organised growing to 60% and unorganised shrinking to 40% by CY29.Key Drivers of Growth
The rise of the industry can be attributed to several factors:
Overall, the Indian gems and jewellery industry is expected to continue to see robust growth in the near future.
Shanti Gold International Limited is a prominent producer of superior quality 22kt (cubic zirconia) CZ casting gold jewellery. It has expertise in both jewellery design and manufacturing. Pankajkumar H Jagawat and Manojkumar N Jain are both founders of the company. They have a combined experience of over 20 years in the industry.
The firm was originally established in 2003 as a partnership. The partnership firm was reconstituted as an LLC and renamed as Shanti Gold International Limited in 2013.
Its directors, Pankajkumar H. Jagawat and Manojkumar N. Jain, are also connected to other companies, such as Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited and Uzuri Jewels Private Limited. These corporations have businesses in similar segments to Shanti Gold International Limited, but have signed a non-compete agreement.
Key segments:
Services
The services offered by the company include:
Key Features
Competitive Landscape
The company operates in a highly competitive industry with several established players. Some of the major competitors include:
Strengths
Weaknesses
Volatility in raw material costs: The business produces jewellery based on gold, precious metals and stones. The prices vary significantly and would negatively impact the company’s profitability if the inventory is not managed properly.
Limited Geographical Presence: The company has a strong base in South India, with a weak presence in other regions.
High Working Capital Requirements: The company needs significant working capital due to the high cost of its inventory. Cash flow was also negative over the past 2 years. Efficient working capital management is critical for the company’s overall financial health and for the company to keep scaling its operations.
Single product line: Dependence on 22ct CZ casting gold jewellery exposes the company to risks of changing consumer preferences.
Financial Profile
Strong FY25 Revenue Growth: Shanti Gold International witnessed a robust revenue growth over the past two years. Revenue growth in FY25 was especially strong at 55.5%. To a large extent, the revenue growth was driven by the higher price of gold jewellery. The ASP of studded gold jewellery increased from INR 5772 in FY24 to INR 7277 in FY25. In addition to higher ASP, core demand for the company’s products was also higher, as evidenced by higher utilisation of its Andheri manufacturing facility and a 16-17% higher production volume in FY25 (vs FY24).
Several key factors have contributed to the company’s higher sales volume. These include:
Profitability on the Rise: EBITDA margins have increased for the past two years. From 6.71% EBITDA margins in CY23, they have improved to 8.8% in CY25. Higher utilisation and lower cost inventory (due to an increase in gold prices) were among the key reasons for the increased profitability over the past two years.
Table 1: Peer Comparison – Valuation
|Company Name
|Revenue FY2025 (INR million)
|EPS Diluted FY2025 (INR)
|NAV per share (INR)
|P/E FY2025
|Return on Net Worth FY2025 (%)
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|11064.1
|10.34
|28.22
|19.25*
|44.85
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|6463.2
|11.63
|53.23
|19.35
|30.94
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|5301.5
|9.7
|61.26
|14.42
|17.15
|Sky Gold Ltd
|35480.2
|9.44
|46.61
|34.53
|28.59
Source: RHP; * – Upper end of price band
Table 2: Peer Comparison – Financials
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Revenue from Operations
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|6,794.0
|7,114.3
|11,064.1
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|2,879.3
|3,274.3
|5,301.5
|Sky Gold Ltd
|11,538.0
|17,454.8
|35,480.2
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|2,381.9
|3,402.0
|6,463.2
|Revenue YoY
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|4.71%
|55.52%
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|13.72%
|61.91%
|Sky Gold Ltd
|51.28%
|103.27%
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|42.83%
|89.98%
|EBITDA
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|455.7
|534.5
|977.1
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|394.6
|388.7
|648.9
|Sky Gold Ltd
|372.7
|809.9
|2,293.3
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|138.9
|229.0
|403.4
|EBITDA YoY
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|17.30%
|82.80%
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|-1.51%
|66.96%
|Sky Gold Ltd
|117.31%
|183.16%
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|64.93%
|76.15%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|6.71%
|7.51%
|8.83%
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|13.71%
|11.87%
|12.00%
|Sky Gold Ltd
|3.15%
|4.43%
|6.46%
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|5.83%
|6.73%
|6.24%
|Net Profit after Tax
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|198.2
|268.7
|558.4
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|223.3
|215.7
|388.0
|Sky Gold Ltd
|186.1
|404.8
|1,326.6
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|71.5
|128.5
|250.6
|PAT YoY
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|35.57%
|107.84%
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|-3.42%
|79.88%
|Sky Gold Ltd
|117.53%
|227.70%
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|79.69%
|95.05%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|2.92%
|3.78%
|5.05%
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|7.76%
|6.59%
|7.32%
|Sky Gold Ltd
|1.61%
|2.32%
|3.74%
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|3.00%
|3.78%
|3.88%
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|19.36%
|17.97%
|25.70%
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|23.44%
|16.05%
|20.18%
|Sky Gold Ltd
|17.10%
|18.55%
|23.36%
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|21.65%
|24.77%
|21.48%
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|2.37
|2.18
|1.6
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|1.04
|0.33
|0.37
|Sky Gold Ltd
|1.49
|1.27
|0.92
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|2.22
|2.07
|1.03
|Days Working Capital (days)
|Shanti Gold International Ltd
|102
|124
|109
|RBZ Jewellers Ltd
|200
|263
|208
|Sky Gold Ltd
|48
|87
|103
|Utssav CZ Gold Ltd
|94
|77
|109
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.