Adani Green Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
5,825
4,716
4,347
4,529
3,047
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,825
4,716
4,347
4,529
3,047
Other Operating Income
64
122
35
29
171
Other Income
587
643
597
675
166
Total Income
6,476
5,481
4,979
5,233
3,384
Total Expenditure
1,386
1,501
668
1,635
1,404
PBIDT
5,090
3,980
4,311
3,598
1,980
Interest
2,809
2,448
2,558
1,955
956
PBDT
2,281
1,532
1,753
1,643
1,024
Depreciation
1,211
978
925
722
578
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
64
-43
121
93
0
Deferred Tax
141
193
140
277
83
Reported Profit After Tax
865
404
567
551
363
Minority Interest After NP
422
160
0
-1
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
722
406
694
611
363
Extra-ordinary Items
-116.41
-180
-45.2
-194
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
838.41
586
739.2
805
363
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.19
2.56
4.02
3.86
1.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,584
1,584
1,584
1,584
1,584
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
87.38
84.39
99.17
79.44
64.98
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.84
8.56
13.04
12.16
11.91
