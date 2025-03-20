iifl-logo
Adani Green's Arm Powers Up 250 MW Solar Project in Bhimsar

20 Mar 2025 , 04:49 PM

On March 20, 2025, Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) announced the successful commissioning of a -250 Megawatt (MW) Solar Power Project in the Bhimsar in the Rajasthan. The project was carried out by Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Ltd, a 100% step-down subsidiary of AGEL. With this addition, the total operational renewable energy capacity of AGEL has increased to 12,841.1 MW.

The Bhimsar site is expected to begreener light from March 21, 2025. The commissioning is in line with Adani Green’s vision to increase renewable energy and help India achieve its clean energy transition targets. Adani Green is India’s largest renewable energy company, with a currently operational renewable energy portfolio of 11.6 GW. India’s target of net-zero carbon emissions gives renewable energy expansion a central role in its long-term strategy.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd is currently trading at ₹921.60 which is a 1.14% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 50% dip in the last one year, and 6.55% gain in the last one month.

  • Adani Green Energy Ltd
  • Adani Green Energy Twenty Four Ltd
  • AGEL
  • Bhimsar
