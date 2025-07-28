Adani Green Q1 Updates: PAT surges ~31% y-o-y to ₹824 Crore

Adani Green Energy announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 on Monday. The business posted a 31% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q1 consolidated net profit to ₹824 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹629 Crore.

The green energy business posted a revenue growth of 29% on a year-on-year basis. Its revenue for the quarter came in at ₹4,006 Crore. In the same quarter a year ago, the business posted a revenue of ₹3,112 Crore.

The company informed that profit attributable to shareholders stood at ₹713 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. This was 60% higher than ₹446 Crore posted in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The business logged a power supply revenue growth of 31% on a year-on-year basis at ₹3,312 Crore. In the quarter ended June 2024, power supply revenue stood at ₹2,528 Crore.

At around 3.18 PM, Adani Green Energy was trading 2.95% higher at ₹1,004.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹975.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,013.60 and ₹979, respectively.

