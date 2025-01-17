|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|EGM 25/09/2024 We submit herewith the Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)
|EGM
|15 Feb 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|EGM 09/03/2024 Notice of EGM dated 09.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024) We submit herewith the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) duly convened on Saturday, March 09, 2023 at 11: 00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)
|EGM
|26 Dec 2023
|18 Jan 2024
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December 26, 2023 Notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.12.2023) Scrutinizers Report and voting results for EGM dated 18.01.2024 Proceeding of the EGM held on 18.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)
The undertaking was by its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Ltd, under the umbrella of AGEL as part of a wider wind-solar hybrid initiative.Read More
Adani Ports gained 2%, trading at Rs 1,151, while Adani Energy Solutions increased 6.6%, reaching a day's high of Rs 833.00.Read More
The company added that the project was developed by the company’s step-down subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
The commissioning of this project brings Adani Green's total operational renewable production capacity to 11,434 MW.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
According to the charge, FBI investigators served Sagar Adani with a search warrant and a grand jury subpoena in March 2023.Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
The bond had been priced, but it was pulled after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with a $250 Million bribery conspiracyRead More
According to the statement, MSCI will continue to keep an eye on Adani Group and linked stocks, especially those pertaining to free float.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.