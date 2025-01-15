|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Change in senior management at Adani Green Energy Limited
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Adani Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024. We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Adani Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting We submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Adani Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We submit herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 03, 2024. We submit herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Adani Green Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
