iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shoppers Stop Ltd Share Price

579.9
(-4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open613.95
  • Day's High613.95
  • 52 Wk High943.4
  • Prev. Close607.35
  • Day's Low575
  • 52 Wk Low 591.6
  • Turnover (lac)364.03
  • P/E418.83
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value25.39
  • EPS1.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,379.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shoppers Stop Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

613.95

Prev. Close

607.35

Turnover(Lac.)

364.03

Day's High

613.95

Day's Low

575

52 Week's High

943.4

52 Week's Low

591.6

Book Value

25.39

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,379.52

P/E

418.83

EPS

1.45

Divi. Yield

0

Shoppers Stop Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2024

arrow

Shoppers Stop Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shoppers Stop Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.14%

Foreign: 1.13%

Indian: 64.43%

Non-Promoter- 29.74%

Institutions: 29.74%

Non-Institutions: 4.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shoppers Stop Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.1

55.06

54.76

54.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

268.85

176.89

43.52

126.98

Net Worth

323.95

231.95

98.28

181.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,493.81

1,725.09

3,380.98

3,591.48

yoy growth (%)

44.56

-48.97

-5.86

-1.55

Raw materials

-1,503.43

-1,065.08

-1,967.61

-2,213.39

As % of sales

60.28

61.74

58.19

61.62

Employee costs

-269.29

-257.47

-321.92

-301.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-123.79

-332.53

-50.65

79.56

Depreciation

-351.97

-384.69

-439.21

-111.92

Tax paid

52.11

79.71

-70.28

-17.55

Working capital

-112.93

111.33

-61.11

-136.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.56

-48.97

-5.86

-1.55

Op profit growth

401.34

-90.28

159.61

9.92

EBIT growth

-172.49

-178.31

24.18

8.6

Net profit growth

-68.5

95.27

-1,314.6

-158.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,316.59

4,022.13

2,518.75

1,748.96

3,463.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,316.59

4,022.13

2,518.75

1,748.96

3,463.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.82

56.73

194.69

224.24

34.24

View Annually Results

Shoppers Stop Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shoppers Stop Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ravi C Raheja

Non Executive Director

Neel C Raheja

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

B S Nagesh

Non Executive Director

Nirvik Singh

Independent Director

Manish Chokhani

Managing Director & CEO

Venugopal G Nair

Independent Director

Arun Sirdeshmukh

Independent Director

Mahesh R Chhabria

Independent Director

Smita Jatia

Independent Director

ASHISH HEMRAJANI

Independent Director

Purvi Sheth

Managing Director & CEO

Kavindra Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishit Sheth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shoppers Stop Ltd

Summary

Shoppers Stop Limited is Indias leading Omni-Channel retailers of fashion, beauty, and home products. The Companys extensive retail footprint comprises of 4.4 million sq ft retail space spread across 88 department stores, 136 beauty stores and 11 home stores across India. The digital platforms comprise their website www.shoppersstop.com and android mobile App. It retail 15 of their exclusive private brands and over 550 national and international brands through the omni-channel platform. The Company is presently engaged in the business of retailing a variety of household and consumer products through departmental stores. An Indian retail sector major Shoppers Stop Limited (SS) opened its door in the year 1991, the foundation was made by K Raheja Corp and it was incorporated on 16th June 1997 as a private limited company. The Company started operations with the first store in suburban Mumbai., Shoppers Stop is a household name, known for its superior quality products, services and above all, for providing a complete shopping experience. It provides retail range of branded and own label apparel, footwear, perfumes, cosmetics, jewellery, leather products and accessories, home products, books, music and toys, operates in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Gurgaon. The first store was opened in the year 1991 at Andheri, a suburb in Mumbai, only with Menswear. Ladieswear was introduced in the year 1992. After a year, the company add
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shoppers Stop Ltd share price today?

The Shoppers Stop Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹579.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd is ₹6379.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shoppers Stop Ltd is 418.83 and 23.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shoppers Stop Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shoppers Stop Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shoppers Stop Ltd is ₹591.6 and ₹943.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shoppers Stop Ltd?

Shoppers Stop Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.35%, 3 Years at 22.88%, 1 Year at -11.08%, 6 Month at -21.24%, 3 Month at -22.50% and 1 Month at -5.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shoppers Stop Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shoppers Stop Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.57 %
Institutions - 29.75 %
Public - 4.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shoppers Stop Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.