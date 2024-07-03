SectorRetail
Open₹613.95
Prev. Close₹607.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹364.03
Day's High₹613.95
Day's Low₹575
52 Week's High₹943.4
52 Week's Low₹591.6
Book Value₹25.39
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,379.52
P/E418.83
EPS1.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.1
55.06
54.76
54.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
268.85
176.89
43.52
126.98
Net Worth
323.95
231.95
98.28
181.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,493.81
1,725.09
3,380.98
3,591.48
yoy growth (%)
44.56
-48.97
-5.86
-1.55
Raw materials
-1,503.43
-1,065.08
-1,967.61
-2,213.39
As % of sales
60.28
61.74
58.19
61.62
Employee costs
-269.29
-257.47
-321.92
-301.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-123.79
-332.53
-50.65
79.56
Depreciation
-351.97
-384.69
-439.21
-111.92
Tax paid
52.11
79.71
-70.28
-17.55
Working capital
-112.93
111.33
-61.11
-136.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.56
-48.97
-5.86
-1.55
Op profit growth
401.34
-90.28
159.61
9.92
EBIT growth
-172.49
-178.31
24.18
8.6
Net profit growth
-68.5
95.27
-1,314.6
-158.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,316.59
4,022.13
2,518.75
1,748.96
3,463.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,316.59
4,022.13
2,518.75
1,748.96
3,463.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.82
56.73
194.69
224.24
34.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ravi C Raheja
Non Executive Director
Neel C Raheja
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
B S Nagesh
Non Executive Director
Nirvik Singh
Independent Director
Manish Chokhani
Managing Director & CEO
Venugopal G Nair
Independent Director
Arun Sirdeshmukh
Independent Director
Mahesh R Chhabria
Independent Director
Smita Jatia
Independent Director
ASHISH HEMRAJANI
Independent Director
Purvi Sheth
Managing Director & CEO
Kavindra Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishit Sheth
Reports by Shoppers Stop Ltd
Summary
Shoppers Stop Limited is Indias leading Omni-Channel retailers of fashion, beauty, and home products. The Companys extensive retail footprint comprises of 4.4 million sq ft retail space spread across 88 department stores, 136 beauty stores and 11 home stores across India. The digital platforms comprise their website www.shoppersstop.com and android mobile App. It retail 15 of their exclusive private brands and over 550 national and international brands through the omni-channel platform. The Company is presently engaged in the business of retailing a variety of household and consumer products through departmental stores. An Indian retail sector major Shoppers Stop Limited (SS) opened its door in the year 1991, the foundation was made by K Raheja Corp and it was incorporated on 16th June 1997 as a private limited company. The Company started operations with the first store in suburban Mumbai., Shoppers Stop is a household name, known for its superior quality products, services and above all, for providing a complete shopping experience. It provides retail range of branded and own label apparel, footwear, perfumes, cosmetics, jewellery, leather products and accessories, home products, books, music and toys, operates in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Gurgaon. The first store was opened in the year 1991 at Andheri, a suburb in Mumbai, only with Menswear. Ladieswear was introduced in the year 1992. After a year, the company add
Read More
The Shoppers Stop Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹579.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd is ₹6379.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shoppers Stop Ltd is 418.83 and 23.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shoppers Stop Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shoppers Stop Ltd is ₹591.6 and ₹943.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shoppers Stop Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.35%, 3 Years at 22.88%, 1 Year at -11.08%, 6 Month at -21.24%, 3 Month at -22.50% and 1 Month at -5.34%.
