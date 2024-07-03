Summary

Shoppers Stop Limited is Indias leading Omni-Channel retailers of fashion, beauty, and home products. The Companys extensive retail footprint comprises of 4.4 million sq ft retail space spread across 88 department stores, 136 beauty stores and 11 home stores across India. The digital platforms comprise their website www.shoppersstop.com and android mobile App. It retail 15 of their exclusive private brands and over 550 national and international brands through the omni-channel platform. The Company is presently engaged in the business of retailing a variety of household and consumer products through departmental stores. An Indian retail sector major Shoppers Stop Limited (SS) opened its door in the year 1991, the foundation was made by K Raheja Corp and it was incorporated on 16th June 1997 as a private limited company. The Company started operations with the first store in suburban Mumbai., Shoppers Stop is a household name, known for its superior quality products, services and above all, for providing a complete shopping experience. It provides retail range of branded and own label apparel, footwear, perfumes, cosmetics, jewellery, leather products and accessories, home products, books, music and toys, operates in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Gurgaon. The first store was opened in the year 1991 at Andheri, a suburb in Mumbai, only with Menswear. Ladieswear was introduced in the year 1992. After a year, the company add

Read More