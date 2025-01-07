Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,493.81
1,725.09
3,380.98
3,591.48
yoy growth (%)
44.56
-48.97
-5.86
-1.55
Raw materials
-1,503.43
-1,065.08
-1,967.61
-2,213.39
As % of sales
60.28
61.74
58.19
61.62
Employee costs
-269.29
-257.47
-321.92
-301.34
As % of sales
10.79
14.92
9.52
8.39
Other costs
-453.57
-349.18
-542.01
-865.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.18
20.24
16.03
24.08
Operating profit
267.52
53.36
549.44
211.63
OPM
10.72
3.09
16.25
5.89
Depreciation
-351.97
-384.69
-439.21
-111.92
Interest expense
-205.39
-219.97
-194.38
-36.16
Other income
166.05
218.77
33.49
16.02
Profit before tax
-123.79
-332.53
-50.65
79.56
Taxes
52.11
79.71
-70.28
-17.55
Tax rate
-42.09
-23.97
138.72
-22.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-71.68
-252.82
-120.94
62.01
Exceptional items
-15
-22.4
-20
-50.4
Net profit
-86.68
-275.22
-140.94
11.6
yoy growth (%)
-68.5
95.27
-1,314.6
-158.19
NPM
-3.47
-15.95
-4.16
0.32
