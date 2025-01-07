iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shoppers Stop Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

595.9
(2.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shoppers Stop Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,493.81

1,725.09

3,380.98

3,591.48

yoy growth (%)

44.56

-48.97

-5.86

-1.55

Raw materials

-1,503.43

-1,065.08

-1,967.61

-2,213.39

As % of sales

60.28

61.74

58.19

61.62

Employee costs

-269.29

-257.47

-321.92

-301.34

As % of sales

10.79

14.92

9.52

8.39

Other costs

-453.57

-349.18

-542.01

-865.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.18

20.24

16.03

24.08

Operating profit

267.52

53.36

549.44

211.63

OPM

10.72

3.09

16.25

5.89

Depreciation

-351.97

-384.69

-439.21

-111.92

Interest expense

-205.39

-219.97

-194.38

-36.16

Other income

166.05

218.77

33.49

16.02

Profit before tax

-123.79

-332.53

-50.65

79.56

Taxes

52.11

79.71

-70.28

-17.55

Tax rate

-42.09

-23.97

138.72

-22.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-71.68

-252.82

-120.94

62.01

Exceptional items

-15

-22.4

-20

-50.4

Net profit

-86.68

-275.22

-140.94

11.6

yoy growth (%)

-68.5

95.27

-1,314.6

-158.19

NPM

-3.47

-15.95

-4.16

0.32

Shoppers Stop : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shoppers Stop Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.