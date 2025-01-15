iifl-logo-icon 1
Shoppers Stop Ltd Key Ratios

638.95
(1.40%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:54:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.01

-49.5

-6.29

-1.6

Op profit growth

509.87

-91.99

160.76

9.92

EBIT growth

-166.29

-191.56

19.63

7.77

Net profit growth

-82.4

88.11

-158.15

-755.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.69

2.52

15.92

5.72

EBIT margin

3.26

-7.08

3.9

3.05

Net profit margin

-1.86

-15.27

-4.1

6.6

RoCE

3.71

-5.45

8.09

9.39

RoNW

-12.01

-71.67

-7.31

8.82

RoA

-0.53

-2.94

-2.12

5.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.15

-24.42

-16.14

24.22

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.75

Cash EPS

-36.7

-60.3

-67.32

14.7

Book value per share

6.93

10.94

7.57

102.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-112.36

-8.8

-11.34

20.66

P/CEPS

-12.7

-3.56

-2.72

34.04

P/B

67.24

19.63

24.18

4.86

EV/EBIDTA

16.44

16.44

6.73

20.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

2.7

Tax payout

-41.86

-22.97

113.55

-23.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.51

6.76

4.3

5.16

Inventory days

135.03

218.64

84.06

46.1

Creditor days

-213.5

-292.42

-131.83

-54.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.39

0.55

-0.68

-3

Net debt / equity

27.43

17.23

33.64

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

7.73

46.74

4.06

0.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.79

-61.53

-57.92

-61.34

Employee costs

-10.82

-15.15

-9.66

-8.53

Other costs

-18.69

-20.78

-16.49

-24.39

