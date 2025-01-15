Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.01
-49.5
-6.29
-1.6
Op profit growth
509.87
-91.99
160.76
9.92
EBIT growth
-166.29
-191.56
19.63
7.77
Net profit growth
-82.4
88.11
-158.15
-755.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.69
2.52
15.92
5.72
EBIT margin
3.26
-7.08
3.9
3.05
Net profit margin
-1.86
-15.27
-4.1
6.6
RoCE
3.71
-5.45
8.09
9.39
RoNW
-12.01
-71.67
-7.31
8.82
RoA
-0.53
-2.94
-2.12
5.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.15
-24.42
-16.14
24.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.75
Cash EPS
-36.7
-60.3
-67.32
14.7
Book value per share
6.93
10.94
7.57
102.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-112.36
-8.8
-11.34
20.66
P/CEPS
-12.7
-3.56
-2.72
34.04
P/B
67.24
19.63
24.18
4.86
EV/EBIDTA
16.44
16.44
6.73
20.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
2.7
Tax payout
-41.86
-22.97
113.55
-23.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.51
6.76
4.3
5.16
Inventory days
135.03
218.64
84.06
46.1
Creditor days
-213.5
-292.42
-131.83
-54.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.39
0.55
-0.68
-3
Net debt / equity
27.43
17.23
33.64
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
7.73
46.74
4.06
0.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.79
-61.53
-57.92
-61.34
Employee costs
-10.82
-15.15
-9.66
-8.53
Other costs
-18.69
-20.78
-16.49
-24.39
