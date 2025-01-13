Shoppers Stop Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.1
55.06
54.76
54.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
268.85
176.89
43.52
126.98
Net Worth
323.95
231.95
98.28
181.67
Minority Interest
Debt
2,731.69
2,352.71
2,093.37
2,061.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,055.64
2,584.66
2,191.65
2,243.33
Fixed Assets
2,595.83
2,131.13
1,737.45
1,713.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
55.4
73.41
146.38
127.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
304.33
331.18
373.95
342.43
Networking Capital
83.87
23.55
-97.9
17.81
Inventories
1,615.25
1,486.33
1,007.54
847.19
Inventory Days
147.46
179.25
Sundry Debtors
70.33
30.36
38.2
34.79
Debtor Days
5.59
7.36
Other Current Assets
581.29
520.74
447.69
409.96
Sundry Creditors
-2,027.48
-1,867.17
-1,461.45
-1,157.58
Creditor Days
213.9
244.92
Other Current Liabilities
-155.52
-146.7
-129.89
-116.54
Cash
16.21
25.38
31.78
41.62
Total Assets
3,055.64
2,584.66
2,191.65
2,243.33
