Shoppers Stop Ltd Cash Flow Statement

579.9
(-4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Shoppers Stop FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-123.79

-332.53

-50.65

79.56

Depreciation

-351.97

-384.69

-439.21

-111.92

Tax paid

52.11

79.71

-70.28

-17.55

Working capital

-112.93

111.33

-61.11

-136.8

Other operating items

Operating

-536.58

-526.18

-621.26

-186.71

Capital expenditure

80.96

-59.65

1,750.15

115.7

Free cash flow

-455.61

-585.83

1,128.89

-71.01

Equity raised

257.25

505.53

1,142.99

1,625.61

Investing

18.5

-77.79

-111.94

-90.4

Financing

3,742.35

4,005.71

2,104.07

-388.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.59

Net in cash

3,562.49

3,847.62

4,264.01

1,082.27

