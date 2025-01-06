Shoppers Stop Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-123.79
-332.53
-50.65
79.56
Depreciation
-351.97
-384.69
-439.21
-111.92
Tax paid
52.11
79.71
-70.28
-17.55
Working capital
-112.93
111.33
-61.11
-136.8
Other operating items
Operating
-536.58
-526.18
-621.26
-186.71
Capital expenditure
80.96
-59.65
1,750.15
115.7
Free cash flow
-455.61
-585.83
1,128.89
-71.01
Equity raised
257.25
505.53
1,142.99
1,625.61
Investing
18.5
-77.79
-111.94
-90.4
Financing
3,742.35
4,005.71
2,104.07
-388.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.59
Net in cash
3,562.49
3,847.62
4,264.01
1,082.27
