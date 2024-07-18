|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Jul 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|Please find attached Newspaper Publication for 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book Closure. Summary of proceedings of 27th AGM of the Company held on July 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.