Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

SHOPPERS STOP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached intimation of the Board Meeting under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 scheduled on January 14 2025. Please find attached disclosure of Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

SHOPPERS STOP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR please be informed that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 22 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further as intimated earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed for the purpose of declaration of the aforesaid un-audited financial Results and shall remain closed up to the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. Kindly take the same on record. Please find attached disclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

SHOPPERS STOP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further as intimated earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company by all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has been closed from July 01 2024 for the purpose of declaration of the aforesaid un-audited Financial Results and shall remain closed up to the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. Please find attach herewith Outcome of the Board meeting - Announcement of Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attach herewith intimation of approval of further investment in Global SS Beauty Brands Limited , wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

SHOPPERS STOP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Please find attach disclosure herewith for appointment of Additional Independent Directors, Additional Non-Executive Director and Managing Director & CEO (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024