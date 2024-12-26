Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|120
|₹0.05-50%
|56,4000%
|-
|-
|125
|₹0.050%
|66,9750%
|-
|-
|130
|₹0.050%
|5,49,9000%
|-
|-
|132.5
|₹0.10%
|7,0500%
|21,1500%
|₹11-0.45%
|135
|₹0.050%
|8,77,7250%
|-
|-
|137.5
|₹0.050%
|3,91,2750%
|1,30,4250%
|₹6.7-17.28%
|140
|₹0.050%
|15,29,850-0.45%
|31,7250%
|₹5.40%
|142.5
|₹0.05-50%
|6,59,175-1.57%
|5,99,250-5.55%
|₹1.2-67.56%
|145
|₹0.05-85.71%
|14,98,125-9.57%
|9,48,2251.89%
|₹0.05-97.29%
|147.5
|₹0.4-61.9%
|9,79,950-17.01%
|16,84,9504.13%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|150
|₹3.236.17%
|20,48,025-7.04%
|12,79,575-7.39%
|₹0.05-80%
|152.5
|₹5.527.9%
|6,62,700-6%
|31,54,875-2.82%
|₹0.050%
|155
|₹819.4%
|17,44,875-10.16%
|10,04,625-2.39%
|₹0.050%
|157.5
|₹10.218.6%
|7,89,600-0.88%
|75,47,0250.42%
|₹0.050%
|160
|₹13.211.39%
|16,74,375-14.56%
|22,41,9000%
|₹0.050%
|162.5
|₹15.414.49%
|4,68,825-2.20%
|64,86,0001.76%
|₹0.050%
|165
|₹17.858.18%
|10,39,875-24.35%
|13,35,9750.26%
|₹0.050%
|167.5
|₹20.457.63%
|2,11,500-36.17%
|75,89,3250%
|₹0.050%
|170
|₹22.452.74%
|13,14,825-0.79%
|8,84,7750%
|₹0.050%
|172.5
|₹11.50%
|21,1500%
|29,50,4250%
|₹0.050%
|175
|₹180%
|24,6750%
|9,30,600-0.37%
|₹0.050%
|177.5
|-
|-
|30,87,9000.34%
|₹0.050%
|180
|₹32.7-1.05%
|14,1000%
|2,11,5000%
|₹0.050%
|182.5
|-
|-
|26,93,1000%
|₹0.050%
|185
|₹390%
|14,1000%
|2,00,9250%
|₹0.050%
|187.5
|-
|-
|3,77,1750%
|₹0.050%
|190
|-
|-
Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.Read More
Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.Read More
