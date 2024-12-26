iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Option Chain

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Option Chain

136
(-3.18%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--120₹0.05-50%56,4000%
--125₹0.050%66,9750%
--130₹0.050%5,49,9000%
--132.5₹0.10%7,0500%
21,1500%₹11-0.45%135₹0.050%8,77,7250%
--137.5₹0.050%3,91,2750%
1,30,4250%₹6.7-17.28%140₹0.050%15,29,850-0.45%
31,7250%₹5.40%142.5₹0.05-50%6,59,175-1.57%
5,99,250-5.55%₹1.2-67.56%145₹0.05-85.71%14,98,125-9.57%
9,48,2251.89%₹0.05-97.29%147.5₹0.4-61.9%9,79,950-17.01%
16,84,9504.13%₹0.05-92.85%150₹3.236.17%20,48,025-7.04%
12,79,575-7.39%₹0.05-80%152.5₹5.527.9%6,62,700-6%
31,54,875-2.82%₹0.050%155₹819.4%17,44,875-10.16%
10,04,625-2.39%₹0.050%157.5₹10.218.6%7,89,600-0.88%
75,47,0250.42%₹0.050%160₹13.211.39%16,74,375-14.56%
22,41,9000%₹0.050%162.5₹15.414.49%4,68,825-2.20%
64,86,0001.76%₹0.050%165₹17.858.18%10,39,875-24.35%
13,35,9750.26%₹0.050%167.5₹20.457.63%2,11,500-36.17%
75,89,3250%₹0.050%170₹22.452.74%13,14,825-0.79%
8,84,7750%₹0.050%172.5₹11.50%21,1500%
29,50,4250%₹0.050%175₹180%24,6750%
9,30,600-0.37%₹0.050%177.5--
30,87,9000.34%₹0.050%180₹32.7-1.05%14,1000%
2,11,5000%₹0.050%182.5--
26,93,1000%₹0.050%185₹390%14,1000%
2,00,9250%₹0.050%187.5--
3,77,1750%₹0.050%190--

IRFC: Related NEWS

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

5 Nov 2024|12:58 PM

Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.

Read More
IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

12 Aug 2024|11:17 AM

IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.

Read More

