|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
86.36%
86.36%
86.36%
86.36%
86.36%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.17%
2.18%
1.97%
2.3%
2.76%
Non-Institutions
11.46%
11.45%
11.66%
11.33%
10.87%
Total Non-Promoter
13.63%
13.63%
13.63%
13.63%
13.63%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
