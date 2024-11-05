iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Actions

136.4
(6.20%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:54 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 12 Nov, 2024

arrow

IRFC: Related News

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

5 Nov 2024|12:58 PM

Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

12 Aug 2024|11:17 AM

IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.

