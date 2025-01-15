iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Dividend

143
(3.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:56 PM

IRFC CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 Nov 202412 Nov 202412 Nov 20240.88Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th November 2024
Dividend20 May 202422 Aug 202422 Aug 20240.77Final
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 20th May 2024

IRFC: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

15 Jan 2025|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results
5 Nov 2024|12:58 PM

IRFC Faces Investor Scrutiny Post-Q2 Results

5 Nov 2024|12:58 PM

Operational revenue was Rs 6,899.34 crore, up from Rs 6,761.02 crore during the same period last year.

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

IRFC Q2 PAT up 4% y-o-y to ₹1,612 Crore

5 Nov 2024|09:23 AM

Meanwhile, operating revenue was reported at ₹6,899.34 Crore, compared to ₹6,761.02 Crore in the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects
12 Aug 2024|11:17 AM

RVNL lead gains after cabinet approves ₹24,657 Crore projects

12 Aug 2024|11:17 AM

IRFC shares, like RVNL, are trading up 2%. The railway financier will also release its quarterly earnings later this evening.

