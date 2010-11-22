To

The Members,

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our Audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there-under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters relevant to the standalone Ind AS financial statements:

1. Attention is drawn to Note No. 46(iv), wherein adjustment for prior period errors has been done due to incorrect classification of lease rentals between capital recovery and lease income in respect of lease of rolling stocks whose primary lease period has completed. As a result of this, the lease receivables and retained earnings as of April 1st, 2022 were each overstated by H6,202.79 Million and as at March 31st, 2023 by H7,901.36 Million. This error has been corrected and comparative figures of each affected line item of financial statements has been restated accordingly.

2. We draw attention to Note- 41(d) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements which depicts no fresh acquisition and leasing of rolling stock assets during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of matters stated above.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response i) Lease Income and Lease Receivables Principal audit procedures performed included the following: The primary business of company involves financial leasing of rolling stock assets, railway infrastructure assets and national projects. We have obtained an understanding of the processes and controls for finalization of lease terms and conditions and formulation of lease agreement. The company borrows funds from financial market and finances the acquisition/creation of railway assets and then lease out the same to Ministry of Railways (MoR) as finance lease. The lease period is typically for 30 years, comprising a primary period of 15 years followed by a secondary period of 15 years. As part of the lease, recovery of the principal component and interest is effected during the primary lease period and at the end of the lease period, assets are transferred to the MoR at a nominal price. The company adopts cost plus lease arrangement which ensures a net interest margin for company. We have examined the lease agreement for determination of identifiable assets, lease term, internal rate of return, moratorium periods etc. We have verified the measurement and recognition of lease rentals into lease income and lease receivables in the statement of profit and loss and balance sheet. We have reviewed the measurement and recognition of various other expenses related to borrowed funds recovered/ paid from/to MoR and adjusted with the lease income. We have reviewed the adequacy of disclosures with respect to lease income and lease receivable assets in the financial statements. We have identified assessment of lease income as a key audit matter because income from leased asset contributes a significant portion to the total income of the company. Our audit procedure did not identify any significant material exception other than Para 1 of Emphasis of Matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report, Corporate Governance report, Business responsibility report and Management Discussion and Analysis etc. in the Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our report thereon. Such other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. Reconciliation & Balance Confirmation from Ministry of Railway (MoR) has been completed upto Financial (FY) 2022-23 and effect of such reconciliation has been accounted for in Financial Year 2023-24. Reconciliation of account of MoR for FY 2023-24 is to be completed.

2. The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 included in these standalone Ind AS financial statements, are based on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023 audited by predecessor auditor, KBDS

& Co. Chartered Accountants, whose report for the year ended 31st March, 2023 dated 25th May, 2023 expressed unmodified opinion on those standalone Ind AS financial statements. Reliance has been placed by us on the said standalone Ind AS financial statements and the report issued thereupon.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure – A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. On the basis of information and explanations given to us by the company we are enclosing our report in "Annexure – B" on the directions/ sub-directions issued by Comptroller and Auditor General of India in terms of Section 143(5) of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules.

e) In terms of Notification no. G.S.R. 463 (E) dated 05th June, 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, provisions of Section 164(2) of the Act regarding disqualifications of the Directors are not applicable, as it is a Government Company.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report as referred in "Annexure – C" of Audit Report.

g) Pursuant to Notification no. G.S.R. 463 (E) dated 5th June, 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate

Affairs, provisions of section 197 of the Act regarding managerial remuneration are not applicable, as it is a Government Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Disclosure Note 34 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 38 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company- Refer Disclosure Note 47(b) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

iv. a) The Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. Regarding dividend declared or paid by the company during the year;

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is compliance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General

Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in compliance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting software Tally ERP for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Further the same has been preserved as per the statutory requirements.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements

(Referred to in Para 1 under the heading Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to The Members of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024).

i) a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

B. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the assets in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deed of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company except the title deed of office building is yet to be executed in favor of the company.

Details of Office Premises are as below :

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in Name of Whether Promotor, Director or their Relative or Employee Period Held Reason for not being held in Name of Company Office Building at NBCC Place including parking area H112.32 Million (as per book value) Occupied by IRFC Ltd. on the basis of Agreement to Sale under lease hold from NBCC Ltd. and MMTC Ltd. No Since April 11 2002. Property held by NBCC Ltd. and MMTC Ltd. under leasehold agreement from DDA. Thereafter, DDA constructed building and given to IRFC Ltd. on lease basis under Agreement to Sale /Transfer. It will be transferred as and when it will be freehold in the hand of NBCC Ltd. & MMTC Ltd.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both for the year ending 31st March, 2024.

e) As informed to us, no proceeding has been initiated or is pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and not in the business of any trading, manufacturing, mining or processing. Accordingly, it does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, there is no requirement of filling of quarterly returns or statements;

iii) According to information and explanations given to us, during the year ended 31st March, 2024 the Company has made investments in, provided any granted or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year:

a) The company is a registered NBFC with Reserve Bank of India with principal business of giving loans hence clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable; b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest;

c) Being a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the company grants its loans on stipulated terms and conditions for repayment of principal and interest. In respect of Loan assets, the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular as per stipulation.

d) There is no overdue amount in respect of remaining outstanding amount as at the balance sheet date;

e) No loan or advance, in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv) In our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us with respect to the provisions of Section 185 of the Act, the Company has not granted any loan or guarantee covered under Section 185. Further, in our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us, the Company, being a NBFC, is exempt from the provisions of Section 186 of the Act and the relevant rules in respect of loans and guarantees. In respect of the investments, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 (1) of the Act.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public to which the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder are applicable.

vi) Being an NBFC company, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable regarding maintenance of cost records under Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value added tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities except the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the Amount Relates Due Date Date of Payment Remark Income Tax Act TDS Outstanding demand H91.78 Million FY 2020-2021 to FY 2023-2024 - - As explained to us, on receipt of TDS and details from the Zonal office of Ministry of Railways, TDS returns shall be revised and demand will be reduced.

b) The details of statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Nature of Dues Name of Statute Disputed Dues (Rs. In Miilion) Disputed Dues Adjusted / Paid Pending Amount Period to which Demand Relates Authority where Dispute is Pending Remarks Income Tax Income Tax Act 2.14 Nil 2.14 F.Y. 2021-22 CIT Appeals - Income Tax Income Tax Act 9.48 9.48 - FY 2014-15 Income Tax Department Rectification application is Pending for disposal. Dues are adjusted against Refund of AY 2016-17. Income Tax Income Tax Act 2,043.26 2,043.26 - FY 2018-19 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Appeal is Pending for disposal. Dues are adjusted against Refund of AY 2020-21. GST, Interest & Penalty, Goods And Service Tax Act 2,370.35 170.90 2,199.45 FY 2021-22 Dy. Commissioner, State Tax Refer Note 34(i) of financial statements GST, Interest & Penalty, Goods And Service Tax Act 3,531.79 153.35 3,378.44 FY 2020-21 Honorable High Court -

viii) As per Information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) a) In our opinion, and according to information and explanations given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes;

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ix) (e) are not applicable to the Company;

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

x) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on our audit procedures performed, we report that no money raised by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) or Follow on Public Offer (FPO) (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, Paras 3(x)(a) & 3(x)(b) of the CARO are not applicable; xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b) There is no report which has been filed under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules), 2014 with the Central Government;

c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year;

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraphs (a) (b) & (c) of 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable;

xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv) a) The Company has appointed a firm of Chartered Accountants to carry out the internal audit of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year till the reporting date.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him which are covered under Section 192 of Companies Act.

xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the registration has been obtained;

b) As per information and explanations available, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934;

c) Since the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. So, Clause 16 (c) of is not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not incurred cash losses in the year and in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) According to information and explanation given to us, there is no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year;

xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing, expected date of realization of financial assets, payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and considering the composition of board of directors and management plans, it may be concluded that no material uncertainty exists as on date of audit report that company is not capable of meeting is liability existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) a) According to information and explanation given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount, if any, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act.

xxi) According to information and explanation given to us, there is no consolidated Financial Statements. Therefore, Para No 3(xxi) of the CARO is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements (Referred to in Para 2 under the heading Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to The Members of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024).

Direction under section 143(5) of the new Companies Act, 2013

Sr. No. Particulars Reply 1) Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If Yes, the implication of processing of accounting transaction outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implication, if any, may be stated The company has an IT system Tally ERP to process its accounting transactions. Based on the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of verification carried out by us during the course of audit, there is no implication of processing of accounting transaction outside IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with financial implication. 2) Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/ write off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan ? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. Whether such cases are properly accounted for ? There is no restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver /write off of debts/loan/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan. 3) Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for / utilized as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation. No funds (grants/subsidy etc.) received/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies during the year. Hence no matter of accounting and utilization of funds required.

to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Para 3(f) under the heading Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to The Members of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited ("the company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

NON-BANKING FINANCIAL COMPANIES AUDITORS REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH – 2024

The

Board of Directors,

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited,

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited ("the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

As required by the "Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016" issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide notification no. DNBS.PPD.03/66.15.001/2016-17 dated 29th September, 2016 on the matters specified in para 3(A) and 3(C) of Chapter-II of the said Directions to the extent applicable to the company and according to the information and explanations given to us for the purpose of audit, we report that:

1. The Company is engaged in the business of non-banking financial institution, having valid Certificate of Registration as an Infrastructure Finance Company issued by Reserve Bank of India vide No is B-14.00013 dated 22.11.2010.

2. The Company is entitled to continue to hold such registration in terms of its asset / income pattern as on 31.03.2024.

3. The Company is meeting the requirement of net owned funds applicable to an Infrastructure Finance Company as contained in Master Direction-Non Banking Financial Company-Systemically Important Non Deposit taking Company and deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the RBI Directions as to deposits are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed resolution for non-acceptance of any public deposits during the year 2023-24.

5. The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the financial year 2023-24.

6. For the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2024, the Company has complied with the Accounting Standards, Income recognition norms as per the RBI Master Directions on Non-Banking Financial Company – Systematically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit Taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 vide No. DNBR.008/03.10.119/2016-17 dated September 1st, 2016. Further, the Company has followed the Accounting Standards, Income Recognition, asset classification and provisioning for Bad and Doubtful Debts/ being a Government Non-Banking Financial Company as defined under clause (45) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) except the income recognition and assets classification (IRAC) norms, standard assets provisioning and exposure norms to Ministry of Railways, Government of India granted by RBI vide their letter no DNBR(PD) CO. No. 1271/03.10.001/2018-19 dated 21.12.2018.

7. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Statement of Capital Funds, Risk Assets/exposures and risk ratio (DNBS03 Return) has been filed by the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2024 on the basis of the provisional financial results.

COMMENTS OF THE COMPTROLLER AND AUDITOR GENERAL OF INDIA UNDER SECTION 143(6) (b) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

The preparation of financial statements of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 in accordance with the financial reporting framework prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) is the responsibility of the management of the Company. The statutory auditor appointed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under Section 139(5) of the Act is responsible for expressing opinion on the financial statements under Section 143 of the Act based on independent audit in accordance with the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. This is stated to have been done by them vide their Audit Report dated 20 May 2024.

I, on behalf of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, have conducted a supplementary audit of the financial statements of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 under Section 143(6)(a) of the Act. This supplementary audit has been carried out independently without access to the working papers of the statutory auditors and is limited primarily to inquiries of the statutory auditors and company personnel and a selective examination of some of the accounting records.

On the basis of my supplementary audit nothing significant has come to my knowledge which would give rise to any comment upon or supplement to Statutory Auditors report under Section 143(6) (b) of the Act.