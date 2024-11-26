iifl-logo-icon 1
Hitachi Energy India Ltd Balance Sheet

13,436.35
(-2.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Dec-2020

Equity Capital

8.48

8.48

8.48

8.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,351.39

1,206.83

1,123.91

924.04

Net Worth

1,359.87

1,215.31

1,132.39

932.52

Minority Interest

Debt

213.68

334.31

190

39.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

69.62

71.99

59.93

63.74

Total Liabilities

1,643.17

1,621.61

1,382.32

1,035.33

Fixed Assets

757.52

762

770.87

688.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

123.32

103.86

94.76

85.59

Networking Capital

634.13

592.46

430.74

-57.4

Inventories

887.94

817.9

707.25

495.08

Inventory Days

52.85

52.83

Sundry Debtors

1,521.71

1,527.77

1,418.7

1,573.9

Debtor Days

106.02

167.95

Other Current Assets

1,358.3

615.68

506.29

405.15

Sundry Creditors

-1,278.57

-1,023.5

-1,134.66

-1,422.6

Creditor Days

84.79

151.8

Other Current Liabilities

-1,855.25

-1,345.39

-1,066.83

-1,108.93

Cash

128.2

163.29

85.94

318.95

Total Assets

1,643.17

1,621.61

1,382.32

1,035.33

Hitachi Energy : related Articles

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

26 Nov 2024|03:09 PM

The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.

Read More
Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

30 Oct 2024|08:37 AM

Total orders for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹1,952 Crore, marking an 11.7% increase from ₹1,747.1 Crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Read More
Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

7 Oct 2024|01:56 PM

The event will bring together around 2,000 people, including policymakers, diplomats, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More

