Hitachi Energy India Q1 Profit Surges 12x to ₹131.6 Crore

Hitachi Energy India reported a significant jump in net profit to ₹131.6 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY26). This is sharply higher than ₹10.42 crore in the year-ago period. The surge was supported by strong revenue growth and a favourable base effect, as per the company’s regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,529.84 crore. This is up from ₹1,327.33 crore in Q1FY25. The company highlighted that disciplined receivables collection and advance payments helped generate positive cash flow. Thereby, it is reinforcing its efforts to enhance margins and boost operational capacity.

The order inflow during the quarter jumped more than fourfold to ₹11,339.2 crore. This is compared to ₹2,436.7 crore in the same period last year. The sharp rise was largely driven by major wins such as the Bhadla-Fatehpur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission project.

Another key order was secured from POWERGRID. The order is for the supply of 30 units of 765 kV, 500 MVA single-phase transformers. This is further strengthening its order book in the transmission segment. Transmission continued to dominate the company’s segment-wise order book, followed by strong traction in the rail & metro and data centre verticals.

The company’s service business recorded a robust 91% YoY growth in order intake, with notable deals for SCADA system upgrades, equipment replacement, and annual maintenance contracts.

On the export front, international orders contributed 24.7% of total revenue, excluding HVDC projects. The company reported steady export volumes from regions including Europe, South America, and Asia. The total order backlog stood at ₹29,125.3 crore as of June 30, 2025. This offers strong revenue visibility and an execution pipeline for upcoming quarters.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com