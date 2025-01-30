iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hitachi Energy Posts 5x Profit Growth, ₹18,994 Crore Orders Secured

30 Jan 2025 , 03:06 PM

Hitachi Energy India reported nearly fivefold net profit growth, at ₹137.4 crore in Q3 FY25, driven by a strong order pipeline and record-high backlog. The company achieved its highest-ever order backlog of ₹18,994.4 crore as of December 31, 2024, ensuring good revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Operational EBITDA stood at ₹168.9 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 10.1%, which reflects improved efficiency and cost management. Revenue increased by 31% YoY to ₹1,672.4 crore. Benefits from improved execution and operations led to improved operational performance.

The company won its biggest-ever quarterly order, valued at ₹11,594.3 crore. This order was led by an HVDC project meant to evacuate renewable energy from Gujarat to Maharashtra.

The revenue growth came primarily from the transmission space. HVDC was the flag-bearer, followed by power quality solutions, substation projects, transportation, industries, and data centers.

Exports, excluding the HVDC order, represented more than 40% of total orders. Key projects were secured in Australia, Indonesia, Canada, Croatia, and Azerbaijan.

The services segment accounted for 11% of total orders, driven by increasing demand for specialized energy solutions and renewable energy consulting. The company won its first capacity reserve agreement for renewable studies in the decarbonization sector, further strengthening its presence in sustainable energy solutions.

Hitachi Energy India ended the year as of December 31, 2024 with zero debt backing due to effective cash flow management along with advance payments from the HVDC project.

Related Tags

  • Hitachi Energy
  • Hitachi Energy News
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.