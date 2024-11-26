iifl-logo-icon 1
Hitachi Energy India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14,766.65
(-2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hitachi Energy India Ltd

Hitachi Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019

Profit before tax

240.74

171.78

261.44

Depreciation

-95.46

-77.17

-48.41

Tax paid

-73.19

-36.48

-55.26

Working capital

250.25

-304.35

Other operating items

Operating

322.34

-246.22

Capital expenditure

77.43

146.73

Free cash flow

399.78

-99.48

Equity raised

1,844.55

1,655.58

Investing

0

0

Financing

229.07

386.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,473.4

1,942.78

Hitachi Energy : related Articles

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

26 Nov 2024|03:09 PM

The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

Hitachi Energy India Q2 Profit Surges 111%

30 Oct 2024|08:37 AM

Total orders for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹1,952 Crore, marking an 11.7% increase from ₹1,747.1 Crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

Hitachi Energy announces ₹2,000 Crore capacity expansion

7 Oct 2024|01:56 PM

The event will bring together around 2,000 people, including policymakers, diplomats, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

