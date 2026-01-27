iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Hitachi Energy India Faces ₹26.07 Crore Tax Demand, to Appeal ITAT

27 Jan 2026 , 11:21 AM

Hitachi Energy India Ltd said on Saturday, January 24, that it has received an order from the Assessment Unit of the Income tax Department for the Assessment Year 2022 23, resulting in a total tax demand of ₹26.07 crore.

The total tax demand comprises ₹16.40 crore towards income tax and ₹9.67 crore towards interest. The company said it received the communication on January 23, 2026, at 3:39 pm IST. The alleged disallowances relate to interest on delayed receivables and group management fees.

Hitachi Energy India stated that based on its assessment of facts and prevailing law, the tax demand and interest levied are arbitrary, unjustified, and unsustainable in law. The company said it will file the necessary appeal before the Income tax Appellate Tribunal within the prescribed timeline.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company reported a more than fivefold increase in net profit to ₹264 crore, compared with ₹52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent year on year to ₹1,832.5 crore.

EBITDA more than doubled to ₹299.3 crore from ₹108.8 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 16.3 percent during the quarter, compared with 7 percent in the year ago period.

The company said the growth was supported by continued focus on operational efficiency and execution of high margin orders. Industries and renewables were key contributors to the order book during the quarter.

The company said exports accounted for more than 30 percent of total orders. The service business continued to report growth, including orders related to extensions and retrofitting. The company also reported India’s first installation of EconiQ, a sustainable SF6 free switchgear technology.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Hitachi Energy India
  • Hitachi Energy India Ltd
  • income tax department
  • Indian Market News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Net Profit Falls 33% to ₹43 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Net Profit Falls 33% to ₹43 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|01:01 PM
HCLTech Signs Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

HCLTech Signs Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|12:40 PM
RITES Secures $20.6 Million International Locomotive Order from ICVL Mozambique

RITES Secures $20.6 Million International Locomotive Order from ICVL Mozambique

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|12:21 PM
Hitachi Energy India Faces ₹26.07 Crore Tax Demand, to Appeal ITAT

Hitachi Energy India Faces ₹26.07 Crore Tax Demand, to Appeal ITAT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|11:21 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY26 Profit Rises 4.3% to ₹3,446 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY26 Profit Rises 4.3% to ₹3,446 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|11:07 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.