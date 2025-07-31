Top Stocks for Today - 31st July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The business posted a robust performance in Q1. It logged a net profit of ₹4,083 Crore, higher by 24.4% YoY. On the other hand, revenue jumped 22.8% on a year-on-year basis to ₹45,436 Crore. The performance reflects robust demand and operational execution across segments.

Tata Steel: The steel manufacturing company announced Q1 net profit of ₹2,007 Crore. This more than doubled on a year-on-year basis and surpassed estimates. However, the company said that revenue slipped as much as 2.9% year-on-year to ₹53,178 Crore, but was higher than street estimates, reflecting the company’s solid operational strength.

Interglobe Aviation: The business said that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 registered a growth of 20.20% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,176 Crore. The performance missed estimates due to cost headwinds. The revenue for the quarter came in at 20,496 Crore. This was 4.7% higher than the revenue reported in the previous quarter.

Jio Financial: The business said it has received board approval to issue 50 Crore warrants at ₹316.50 each. With this, the company aims to raise an aggregate value of ₹15,825 Crore. Each warrant has a face value of ₹10 each and carries a premium of ₹306.50 per share.

Hitachi Energy: The tech giant posted a whopping 1,163% growth in Q1FY26 net profit on a year-on-year basis to ₹131.6 Crore. This profit growth was led by high-margin execution and rising exports. Revenue registered an 11.4% YoY growth to ₹1,479 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com