Top Stocks for Today - 20th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jio Financial: The financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reported a 0.3% YoY rise in net profit at ₹294.8 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. Revenue from operations increased by 6% to ₹438.4 Crore, against ₹413.6 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Wipro: The company announced a 24.40% y-o-y jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Net profit stood at ₹3,354 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations climbed marginally by 0.5% at ₹22,319 Crore in the quarter under review. The IT major also announced a dividend of ₹6 per share for current financial year.

ICICI Lombard: The general insurance company reported a 67.9% year-on-year increase in Q3 net profit to ₹72.40 Crore from ₹431.5 Crore the prior quarter. The profit growth is mainly driven by a 155% y-o-y jump in capital gains at ₹276 Crore in Q3FY25 versus ₹108 Crore in Q3FY24.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank announced that it has logged a10% y-o-y growth in its Q3 net profit at ₹3,305 Crore as compared to a net profit of ₹3,005 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter. The bank reported a 10% year-on-year growth in Net Interest Income (NII) to ₹7,196 Crore, above expectations of ₹7,147.70 Crore.

Hitachi Energy: The company wants to raise financing of up to ₹4,200 Crore through QIP. The plan was approved by the company’s Board of Directors during its meeting on January 18, 2025.

