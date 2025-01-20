iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 20th January 2025

20 Jan 2025 , 07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jio Financial: The financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), reported a 0.3% YoY rise in net profit at ₹294.8 Crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. Revenue from operations increased by 6% to ₹438.4 Crore, against ₹413.6 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Wipro: The company announced a 24.40% y-o-y jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Net profit stood at ₹3,354 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations climbed marginally by 0.5% at ₹22,319 Crore in the quarter under review. The IT major also announced a dividend of ₹6 per share for current financial year.

ICICI Lombard: The general insurance company reported a 67.9% year-on-year increase in Q3 net profit to ₹72.40 Crore from ₹431.5 Crore the prior quarter. The profit growth is mainly driven by a 155% y-o-y jump in capital gains at ₹276 Crore in Q3FY25 versus ₹108 Crore in Q3FY24.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank announced that it has logged a10% y-o-y growth in its Q3 net profit at ₹3,305 Crore as compared to a net profit of ₹3,005 Crore in the previous year’s same quarter. The bank reported a 10% year-on-year growth in Net Interest Income (NII) to ₹7,196 Crore, above expectations of ₹7,147.70 Crore. 

Hitachi Energy: The company wants to raise financing of up to ₹4,200 Crore through QIP. The plan was approved by the company’s Board of Directors during its meeting on January 18, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks for today
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.