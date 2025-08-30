Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

30 Aug 2025 , 09:24 PM
Hitachi Energy India on Friday said it will invest ₹300 crore in its insulation and components division to expand manufacturing capacity at its Mysuru facility in Karnataka. The expansion will focus on producing high-quality insulation materials used in power and distribution transformers.
The project will enable the unit to double capacity for extra-high voltage (EHV) pressboards and laminated boards, which are critical for transformer reliability and safety. Insulation materials act as barriers inside transformers, helping regulate electricity flow and prevent short circuits.
The investment is part of Hitachi Energy’s ₹2,000 crore commitment to India, first announced in October 2024, as the company ramps up local operations to meet rising demand for electricity infrastructure.
The Mysuru plant will also undergo a green upgrade, with the replacement of its fossil fuel boiler. The facility will become an ultra-low-carbon pressboard manufacturing site, featuring what the company says will be the world’s first fossil-free production line for transformer-grade pressboards.
Hitachi Energy noted that demand for transformers and their components has outstripped supply both in India and globally, slowing grid development. The Mysuru expansion will help bridge this gap, with production set to cater not only to domestic demand but also to international markets including the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and South Africa.
The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2027, after which the plant will support customers in India and overseas with enhanced volumes of insulation boards.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.