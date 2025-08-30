Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Hitachi Energy India on Friday said it will invest ₹300 crore in its insulation and components division to expand manufacturing capacity at its Mysuru facility in Karnataka. The expansion will focus on producing high-quality insulation materials used in power and distribution transformers.

The project will enable the unit to double capacity for extra-high voltage (EHV) pressboards and laminated boards, which are critical for transformer reliability and safety. Insulation materials act as barriers inside transformers, helping regulate electricity flow and prevent short circuits.

The investment is part of Hitachi Energy’s ₹2,000 crore commitment to India, first announced in October 2024, as the company ramps up local operations to meet rising demand for electricity infrastructure.

Sustainability Push

The Mysuru plant will also undergo a green upgrade, with the replacement of its fossil fuel boiler. The facility will become an ultra-low-carbon pressboard manufacturing site, featuring what the company says will be the world’s first fossil-free production line for transformer-grade pressboards.

Global Supply Reach

Hitachi Energy noted that demand for transformers and their components has outstripped supply both in India and globally, slowing grid development. The Mysuru expansion will help bridge this gap, with production set to cater not only to domestic demand but also to international markets including the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and South Africa.

The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2027, after which the plant will support customers in India and overseas with enhanced volumes of insulation boards.

