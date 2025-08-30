iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

30 Aug 2025 , 09:24 PM

Hitachi Energy India on Friday said it will invest ₹300 crore in its insulation and components division to expand manufacturing capacity at its Mysuru facility in Karnataka. The expansion will focus on producing high-quality insulation materials used in power and distribution transformers.

The project will enable the unit to double capacity for extra-high voltage (EHV) pressboards and laminated boards, which are critical for transformer reliability and safety. Insulation materials act as barriers inside transformers, helping regulate electricity flow and prevent short circuits.

The investment is part of Hitachi Energy’s ₹2,000 crore commitment to India, first announced in October 2024, as the company ramps up local operations to meet rising demand for electricity infrastructure.

Sustainability Push

The Mysuru plant will also undergo a green upgrade, with the replacement of its fossil fuel boiler. The facility will become an ultra-low-carbon pressboard manufacturing site, featuring what the company says will be the world’s first fossil-free production line for transformer-grade pressboards.

Global Supply Reach

Hitachi Energy noted that demand for transformers and their components has outstripped supply both in India and globally, slowing grid development. The Mysuru expansion will help bridge this gap, with production set to cater not only to domestic demand but also to international markets including the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, and South Africa.

The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2027, after which the plant will support customers in India and overseas with enhanced volumes of insulation boards.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Hitachi Energy India
  • Hitachi Energy India News
  • Indian Market News
  • stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Hitachi Energy Expands Mysuru Plant with ₹300 Crore Investment in Insulation Materials

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:24 PM
Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Shukra Pharma Secures MEA-Backed Contract to Deliver Medicines and Kits to Afghanistan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:18 PM
Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Federal Bank Names Srinivasan P to Lead Business Initiatives in Wholesale Banking

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|09:10 PM
AGI Infra to Acquire 60% Stake in WorldNext Realty for ₹30 Crore

AGI Infra to Acquire 60% Stake in WorldNext Realty for ₹30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|08:20 PM
Mahindra Lifespace Appoints Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer

Mahindra Lifespace Appoints Parijat Dey as Chief Technology Officer

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2025|08:15 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.