To convene the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (IST) at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, 26/1 Dr. Rajkumar Road, Malleswaram-Rajajinagar, Bengaluru - 560055. AGM outcome Voting results along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024) Chairmans Speech at the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)