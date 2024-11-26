|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Hitachi Energy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve please refer the enclosed file. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Hitachi Energy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 24 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Company will publish the results in newspaper in accordance with Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations we are also enclosing herewith the intimation for the conference call with Investors/ Analysts to discuss on the Companys financial and operational performance for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 scheduled on Thursday July 25 2024 at 16:00 to 17:00 hrs (IST). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Hitachi Energy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and audited accounts for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting and audited financial results Outcome of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting held on May 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|Hitachi Energy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting 1. Considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the limited review report issued by M/s S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. The financial results are enclosed pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. Further, we are also enclosing herewith a copy of press release which is being issued by the Company today to the media, for the information of the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. 2. Based on recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors have considered and approved the issuance of Postal Ballot Notice for approval of Material Related Party Transactions with Hitachi Energy Sweden AB, Västerås, Sweden for an aggregate value of up to INR 700 Crores entered into/ to be entered during the financial year 2023-24 which is subject to approval of the Shareholders through Postal Ballot. Notice of the Postal Ballot including other related information as required pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 will be published and intimated in due course of time. The Meeting started at 14:45 hrs CET (i.e. 19:15 hrs IST) and concluded at 16.00 hrs CET (i.e. 20:30 hrs IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024) Hitachi Energy India Limited has informed the Exchange about copy of Newspaper Publication (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)
