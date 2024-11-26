Recommended a final Dividend of INR 4.00 (Rupees Four only) per equity share (i.e. 200%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each which is subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 15, 2024 to August 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend, if any, that may be declared at the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Compan