BHEL Wins ₹7,500 Crore Gujarat Power Project

23 Mar 2025 , 11:28 AM

The state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) on March 21 announced a significant order win. It won a ₹7,500 crore EPC contract from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd. (GESCL) to construct the 1×800 MW Ukai Extension Unit 7 in Tapi District, Gujarat. This will include providing equipment (boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries) and more. It also includes erection, commissioning and civil construction for the power project.

BHEL was awarded the contract following an international competitive bidding process and is expected to complete the project in 54 months. Last week, the company won a ₹6,700 crore order from Singareni Collieries, Telangana for one 800 MW thermal power unit. Earlier this month, BHEL secured a ₹6,200 crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation for a another significant power project.

