Welspun Secures ₹231.77 Crore Order from BHEL for Power Projects

5 Mar 2025 , 10:25 AM

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (WSSL) said on March 4 that it has been declared the L1 bidder for one of the largest supply contracts with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Trichy. The contract is for the supply of 4,050 tonnes of stainless steel seamless boiler tubes for a series of supercritical thermal power projects. The value of the contract is estimated at ₹231.77 crore (ex-GST).

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd was awarded the bid after it successfully passed BHEL’s rigorous evaluation and approval process. BHEL will issue a formal contract after completion of its internal approval process. This acquisition is one more noteworthy addition to the portfolio of WSSL.” This current development is likely to drive growth in the order book and revenues for the company in the next few quarters.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (WSSL) stocks are currently trading at ₹31.11 which is a 3.87% gain than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 13% dip in the last one year and 17% dip in the las one month.

