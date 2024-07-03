Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹46.78
Prev. Close₹46.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.58
Day's High₹46.9
Day's Low₹46.25
52 Week's High₹58.9
52 Week's Low₹30.68
Book Value₹1.61
Face Value₹6
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,454.31
P/E59.22
EPS0.79
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
355.8
355.8
355.8
317.65
Preference Capital
18.67
16.66
14.81
50.9
Reserves
-262.72
-326.43
-312.19
-278.88
Net Worth
111.75
46.03
58.42
89.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
163.29
93.43
295.17
240.09
yoy growth (%)
74.77
-68.34
22.94
-8.37
Raw materials
-96.85
-58.86
-230.94
-135.15
As % of sales
59.31
62.99
78.23
56.29
Employee costs
-22.62
-18.76
-33.62
-14.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-30.78
-44.32
-91.94
-59.51
Depreciation
-14.49
-13.81
-10.32
-6.61
Tax paid
0
-0.09
0
0
Working capital
32.82
7.64
-255.71
240.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.77
-68.34
22.94
-8.37
Op profit growth
-10.99
-70.93
560.83
-30.14
EBIT growth
-58.14
-57.07
503.54
-19.99
Net profit growth
-133.02
-214.53
49.27
-6.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Anuj Buraka
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B K Goenka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prakash Tatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
MYNENI NARAYANA RAO
Independent Non Exe. Director
K H Viswanathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amita Misra
Non Executive Director
Vipul Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suhas Pawar
Independent Director
Dipali Sheth.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
Summary
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. (Formerly known as RMG Alloy Steel Limited) was incorporated on December 29, 1980. The Company was promoted by V C Saraf and R C Saraf along with the Remi Group and the Doshi Group of Kenya, together with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIDC) and Essar Gujarat. The Company is a multi-product manufacturer of Alloy Steel, Billet, Bloom, Ingot, Rolled Bar, Bright Bar and Seamless Pipes & Tubes. The company came out with a Rs 38-cr public issue in Feb.94, to part-finance its proposed project, at a project cost of Rs 220 cr. RMGL is in the field of steel. Its products include seamless pipes, steel, etc. The major clients of RMGL are ONGC, Oil India, the bearings industry, etc. Its plant is located in Bharuch, Gujarat. RMGL is establishing a seamless pipes/tubes plant to manufacture 70,000 tpa of carbon-alloy steel seamless pipes/tubes in technical collaboration with Intertech Internationale Techniscle Assistenz, Germany. The company has also set up in-house steel manufacturing and rolling capacity of 1,00,000 tpa. The steel-making capacity has been increased from 25 tonnes to 35 tonnes per charge. Seamless pipes with total backward integration of the steel-making facility and rolling mill commenced trial production and commenced its commercial production in Oct97. Later on, the Steel Plant and Rolling Mill commenced normal operations from January, 2004. However, the Pipe Plant operations normalized in July 2004.The Company was decla
Read More
The Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd is ₹2454.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd is 59.22 and 28.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd is ₹30.68 and ₹58.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.85%, 3 Years at 36.86%, 1 Year at 19.12%, 6 Month at 6.56%, 3 Month at -10.14% and 1 Month at 8.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.