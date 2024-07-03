iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Share Price

46.3
(-1.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.78
  • Day's High46.9
  • 52 Wk High58.9
  • Prev. Close46.78
  • Day's Low46.25
  • 52 Wk Low 30.68
  • Turnover (lac)13.58
  • P/E59.22
  • Face Value6
  • Book Value1.61
  • EPS0.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,454.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

46.78

Prev. Close

46.78

Turnover(Lac.)

13.58

Day's High

46.9

Day's Low

46.25

52 Week's High

58.9

52 Week's Low

30.68

Book Value

1.61

Face Value

6

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,454.31

P/E

59.22

EPS

0.79

Divi. Yield

0

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 44.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

355.8

355.8

355.8

317.65

Preference Capital

18.67

16.66

14.81

50.9

Reserves

-262.72

-326.43

-312.19

-278.88

Net Worth

111.75

46.03

58.42

89.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

163.29

93.43

295.17

240.09

yoy growth (%)

74.77

-68.34

22.94

-8.37

Raw materials

-96.85

-58.86

-230.94

-135.15

As % of sales

59.31

62.99

78.23

56.29

Employee costs

-22.62

-18.76

-33.62

-14.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-30.78

-44.32

-91.94

-59.51

Depreciation

-14.49

-13.81

-10.32

-6.61

Tax paid

0

-0.09

0

0

Working capital

32.82

7.64

-255.71

240.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.77

-68.34

22.94

-8.37

Op profit growth

-10.99

-70.93

560.83

-30.14

EBIT growth

-58.14

-57.07

503.54

-19.99

Net profit growth

-133.02

-214.53

49.27

-6.69

No Record Found

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Anuj Buraka

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B K Goenka

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prakash Tatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

MYNENI NARAYANA RAO

Independent Non Exe. Director

K H Viswanathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amita Misra

Non Executive Director

Vipul Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suhas Pawar

Independent Director

Dipali Sheth.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd

Summary

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. (Formerly known as RMG Alloy Steel Limited) was incorporated on December 29, 1980. The Company was promoted by V C Saraf and R C Saraf along with the Remi Group and the Doshi Group of Kenya, together with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIDC) and Essar Gujarat. The Company is a multi-product manufacturer of Alloy Steel, Billet, Bloom, Ingot, Rolled Bar, Bright Bar and Seamless Pipes & Tubes. The company came out with a Rs 38-cr public issue in Feb.94, to part-finance its proposed project, at a project cost of Rs 220 cr. RMGL is in the field of steel. Its products include seamless pipes, steel, etc. The major clients of RMGL are ONGC, Oil India, the bearings industry, etc. Its plant is located in Bharuch, Gujarat. RMGL is establishing a seamless pipes/tubes plant to manufacture 70,000 tpa of carbon-alloy steel seamless pipes/tubes in technical collaboration with Intertech Internationale Techniscle Assistenz, Germany. The company has also set up in-house steel manufacturing and rolling capacity of 1,00,000 tpa. The steel-making capacity has been increased from 25 tonnes to 35 tonnes per charge. Seamless pipes with total backward integration of the steel-making facility and rolling mill commenced trial production and commenced its commercial production in Oct97. Later on, the Steel Plant and Rolling Mill commenced normal operations from January, 2004. However, the Pipe Plant operations normalized in July 2004.The Company was decla
Company FAQs

What is the Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd is ₹2454.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd is 59.22 and 28.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd is ₹30.68 and ₹58.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd?

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.85%, 3 Years at 36.86%, 1 Year at 19.12%, 6 Month at 6.56%, 3 Month at -10.14% and 1 Month at 8.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.17 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 44.79 %

