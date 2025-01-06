iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45
(-3.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd

Welspun Special. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-30.78

-44.32

-91.94

-59.51

Depreciation

-14.49

-13.81

-10.32

-6.61

Tax paid

0

-0.09

0

0

Working capital

32.82

7.64

-255.71

240.61

Other operating items

Operating

-12.45

-50.58

-357.97

174.49

Capital expenditure

2.66

18.5

92.36

1.51

Free cash flow

-9.78

-32.08

-265.61

176.01

Equity raised

-558.23

-847.56

-563.53

-610.05

Investing

0

0

-67.11

67.11

Financing

194.74

135.79

135.6

425.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-373.27

-743.85

-760.65

58.78

