Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-30.78
-44.32
-91.94
-59.51
Depreciation
-14.49
-13.81
-10.32
-6.61
Tax paid
0
-0.09
0
0
Working capital
32.82
7.64
-255.71
240.61
Other operating items
Operating
-12.45
-50.58
-357.97
174.49
Capital expenditure
2.66
18.5
92.36
1.51
Free cash flow
-9.78
-32.08
-265.61
176.01
Equity raised
-558.23
-847.56
-563.53
-610.05
Investing
0
0
-67.11
67.11
Financing
194.74
135.79
135.6
425.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-373.27
-743.85
-760.65
58.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.