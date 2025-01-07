Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
163.29
93.43
295.17
240.09
yoy growth (%)
74.77
-68.34
22.94
-8.37
Raw materials
-96.85
-58.86
-230.94
-135.15
As % of sales
59.31
62.99
78.23
56.29
Employee costs
-22.62
-18.76
-33.62
-14.28
As % of sales
13.85
20.07
11.39
5.94
Other costs
-62.2
-36.46
-101.65
-101.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.09
39.02
34.43
42.23
Operating profit
-18.38
-20.65
-71.04
-10.75
OPM
-11.25
-22.1
-24.06
-4.47
Depreciation
-14.49
-13.81
-10.32
-6.61
Interest expense
-17.03
-11.47
-15.41
-46.83
Other income
19.12
1.61
4.83
4.68
Profit before tax
-30.78
-44.32
-91.94
-59.51
Taxes
0
-0.09
0
0
Tax rate
0
0.2
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.78
-44.41
-91.94
-59.51
Exceptional items
0
137.61
10.57
5
Net profit
-30.78
93.2
-81.37
-54.51
yoy growth (%)
-133.02
-214.53
49.27
-6.69
NPM
-18.84
99.75
-27.56
-22.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.