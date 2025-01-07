iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46
(2.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:27:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

163.29

93.43

295.17

240.09

yoy growth (%)

74.77

-68.34

22.94

-8.37

Raw materials

-96.85

-58.86

-230.94

-135.15

As % of sales

59.31

62.99

78.23

56.29

Employee costs

-22.62

-18.76

-33.62

-14.28

As % of sales

13.85

20.07

11.39

5.94

Other costs

-62.2

-36.46

-101.65

-101.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.09

39.02

34.43

42.23

Operating profit

-18.38

-20.65

-71.04

-10.75

OPM

-11.25

-22.1

-24.06

-4.47

Depreciation

-14.49

-13.81

-10.32

-6.61

Interest expense

-17.03

-11.47

-15.41

-46.83

Other income

19.12

1.61

4.83

4.68

Profit before tax

-30.78

-44.32

-91.94

-59.51

Taxes

0

-0.09

0

0

Tax rate

0

0.2

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-30.78

-44.41

-91.94

-59.51

Exceptional items

0

137.61

10.57

5

Net profit

-30.78

93.2

-81.37

-54.51

yoy growth (%)

-133.02

-214.53

49.27

-6.69

NPM

-18.84

99.75

-27.56

-22.7

