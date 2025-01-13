iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

43.8
(-0.27%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

355.8

355.8

355.8

317.65

Preference Capital

18.67

16.66

14.81

50.9

Reserves

-262.72

-326.43

-312.19

-278.88

Net Worth

111.75

46.03

58.42

89.67

Minority Interest

Debt

240.84

216.62

226

120.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

24.67

25.8

0

0

Total Liabilities

377.26

288.45

284.42

210.65

Fixed Assets

203.29

208.48

218.54

229.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

58.54

25.8

0

0

Networking Capital

114.87

53.37

59.96

-19.16

Inventories

268.56

198.37

114.45

54.32

Inventory Days

255.82

212.21

Sundry Debtors

48.53

41.32

15.33

10.14

Debtor Days

34.26

39.61

Other Current Assets

32.37

27.79

18.21

5.67

Sundry Creditors

-58.21

-25.52

-66.28

-20.46

Creditor Days

148.15

79.93

Other Current Liabilities

-176.38

-188.59

-21.75

-68.83

Cash

0.56

0.8

5.92

0.67

Total Assets

377.26

288.45

284.42

210.65

