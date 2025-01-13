Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
355.8
355.8
355.8
317.65
Preference Capital
18.67
16.66
14.81
50.9
Reserves
-262.72
-326.43
-312.19
-278.88
Net Worth
111.75
46.03
58.42
89.67
Minority Interest
Debt
240.84
216.62
226
120.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.67
25.8
0
0
Total Liabilities
377.26
288.45
284.42
210.65
Fixed Assets
203.29
208.48
218.54
229.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
58.54
25.8
0
0
Networking Capital
114.87
53.37
59.96
-19.16
Inventories
268.56
198.37
114.45
54.32
Inventory Days
255.82
212.21
Sundry Debtors
48.53
41.32
15.33
10.14
Debtor Days
34.26
39.61
Other Current Assets
32.37
27.79
18.21
5.67
Sundry Creditors
-58.21
-25.52
-66.28
-20.46
Creditor Days
148.15
79.93
Other Current Liabilities
-176.38
-188.59
-21.75
-68.83
Cash
0.56
0.8
5.92
0.67
Total Assets
377.26
288.45
284.42
210.65
