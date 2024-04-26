To the Members of Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited Report on the Audit of the
Financial Statements OpinionWe have audited the accompanying financial statements of Welspun Specialty Solutions
Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024,
and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement
of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to
the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other
explanatory information.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations
given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the
Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the
state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income
(comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash
flows for the year then ended.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified
under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further
described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial
Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance
with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together
with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements
under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other
ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We
believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide
a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most
significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters
were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in
forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We
have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated
in our report.
|
Key audit matter
|
How our audit addressed the key audit
matter
|Assessment of recoverability of deferred
tax asset recognised (Refer Note 40 to the financial statements)
|Our audit procedures included the
following:
|The Company hassignificantaccumulated tax
losses and unabsorbed depreciation on account of past losses against which deferred tax
asset was recognised only to the extent of deferred tax liability until the prior year end
due to continued losses and lack of convincing evidence.
|- Understanding, evaluating and testing
the design and operating effectiveness of controls over recoverability of deferred tax
assets including business plans used in such assessment.
|During the year, the Company has earned
profits consistently over the quarters and expects to continue to make profits. Therefore,
the Company has recognised additional deferred tax assets during the year based on future
business plans adjusted for possible uncertainties and have calculated the amount of
deferred tax assets to the extent of probable taxable profits over the next four years.
|- Comparing the actual performance for the
year ended March 31, 2024 against the budget for the year.
|The ultimate recoverability of the
deferred tax asset will depend upon continued improvement in the profitability of the
Company.
|- Evaluating reasonableness of key
assumptions like revenue growth and gross margins used in the future projections of
profits
|The assessment of recoverability of
deferred tax assets is considered to be a key audit matter as it involves significant
judgement.
|- Testing the accuracy and appropriateness
of the input data
|
|- Performing sensitivity analysis over key
assumptions to corroborate that recognised amount of deferred tax assets is within a
reasonable range
|
|- Testing related presentation and
disclosure in the financial statements.
|
|Based on the above procedures performed,
we noted that the
|
|managements assessment of amount of
recognition of deferred tax assets is reasonable.
Other Information
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The
other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and
Analysis, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and Business Responsibility
and Sustainability Report, but does not include the financial statements and our
auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other
information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our
responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the
other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our
knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based
on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this
other information, we are required to report that fact.
We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with
governance for the financial statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section
134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give
a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity
and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally
accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the
Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in
accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company
and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and
application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are
reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal
financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and
completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of
the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material
misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the
Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,
matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of
accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease
operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are
also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial
statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to
issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high
level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs
will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from
fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they
could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the
basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and
maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements,
whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those
risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for
our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is
higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,
intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design
audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the
Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has
adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and
the operating effectiveness of such controls.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of
accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of
accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether
a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may
cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we
conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our
auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such
disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit
evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or
conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements,
including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying
transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the
planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any
significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
- We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied
with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them
all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our
independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
- From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those
matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the
current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our
auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the
matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be
communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably
be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on other legal and regulatory requirements
- As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the
Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of
Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.
- As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:
- We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of
our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
- In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company
so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in
paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and
Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).
- The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive
income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by
this Report are in agreement with the books of account.
- In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards
specified under Section 133 of the Act.
- On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,
2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as
on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the
Act.
- With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith,
reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b) above on reporting under Section
143(3)(b) and paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies
(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).
- With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to
financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls,
refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".
- With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in
accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), Rules 2014, in our opinion
and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:
- The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in
its financial statements – Refer Note 37 to the financial statements;
- The Company was not required to recognise a provision as at March 31, 2024 under the
applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable
losses on long-term contract. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts
as at March 31, 2024.
- There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education
and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.
- (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as
disclosed in Note 50(vii) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or
loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or
kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign
entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing
or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest
in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the
Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the
like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
- The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as
disclosed in Note 50(vii) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the
Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding
Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the
Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or
entities identified in any
manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate
Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the
Ultimate Beneficiaries; and
- Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the
circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the
representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.
- The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.
- Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting
software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail
(edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant
transactions recorded in the software, except for changes made through specific access and
for direct database changes. Further, during the course of performing our procedures,
except the aforesaid instances, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature
being tampered with.
- The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the
requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the
Act.
For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP
Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016
Neeraj Sharma
Partner Membership Number 108391
UDIN: 24108391BKCZBC1603
Place: Mumbai Date: April 26, 2024
Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report
Referred to in paragraph 14(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even
date to the members of Welspun Specialty Solutions
Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024
Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to
Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act
- We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements
of Welspun Specialty Solutions Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in
conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended
on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
- The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal
financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria
established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated
in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting
("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and
maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for
ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to
companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of
frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely
preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
- Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial
controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit
in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed
under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal
financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both
issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with
ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about
whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was
established and maintained
and if such controls operated effectively in all material
respects.
- Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of
the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their
operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to
financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls
with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness
exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal
control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors
judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial
statements, whether due to fraud or error.
- We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to
provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls
system with reference to financial statements.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to
financial statements
- A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a
process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial
reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance
with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial
controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures
that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and
fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide
reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of
financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that
receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with
authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable
assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or
disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the
financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with
reference to financial statements
- Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to
financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management
override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be
detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with
reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the
internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate
because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or
procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
- In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal
financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal
financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at
March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria
established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated
in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.
For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP
Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016
Neeraj Sharma
Partner Membership Number 108391
UDIN: 24108391BKCZBC1603
Place: Mumbai Date: April 26, 2024
Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report
Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date
to the members of Welspun Specialty Solutions
Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024
In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished
by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of
our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:
- (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including
quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.
(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible
Assets.
- The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to
a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its
assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been
physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have
been noticed on such verification.
- The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company
is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as
disclosed in Note 3(a) and Note 3(b) to the financial statements, are held in the name of
the Company, except for the following:
|
Description of property
|Gross carrying value (Rs. In Lakhs)
|
Held in the name of
|Whether promoter, director
or
their relative or
employee
|Period held
- indicate range, where appropriate
|
Reason for not being held in the name of the Company
|Freehold Land
|
14
|
RMG Alloy Steel Limited
|
No
|
29 Years
|
Title deeds are held in the former name of the Company
|Right of use assets
|
351
|
RMG Alloy Steel Limited
|
No
|
29 Years
|
Title deeds are held in the former name of the Company
- The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use
assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our
commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or
specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net
carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use
assets) or intangible assets does not arise.
- Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been
initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the
Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the
Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and
therefore the question of our commenting on whether
the Company has appropriately disclosed the details
in the financial statements does not arise.
- (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by
the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such
verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical
verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate
for each class of inventory.
- During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.
500 lakhs, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The
Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement
with the unaudited books of account. (Also, refer Note 50(ii) to the financial statements)
- The Company has not made any investments, granted secured/ unsecured loans/ advances in
nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, the
reporting under clause 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii) (b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and
(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
- The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees
or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186. Therefore, the reporting
under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
- The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits
referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.
- Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required
to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its
products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the
prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made
a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate
or complete.
- (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory
dues in respect of income tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is
regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees
state insurance, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax,
cess, goods and services tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the
appropriate authorities.
- There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause
- which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
- There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been
surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income
Tax Act, 1961.
- (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the
payment of interest to any lender during the year.
- On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared
Wilful Defaulter
by any bank or financial institution or government or
any government authority.
- In our opinion, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were
obtained. (Also, refer Note 50(xii) to the financial statements)
- According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed
by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report
that no funds raised on short- term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the
Company.
- According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by
us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate
companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is
not applicable to the Company.
- According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by
us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate
companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is
not applicable to the Company.
- (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further
public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting
under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private
placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the
year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to
the Company.
- (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company,
carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have
neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company,
noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the
Management.
- During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried
out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under
Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit
and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required
to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting
under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
- During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out
in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has
received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for
any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause.
- As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to
it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
- The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the
provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions
have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting
Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.
- (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size
and nature of its business.
(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have
been considered by us.
- In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with its
directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the
provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to
the Company.
- (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank
of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not
applicable to the Company.
- The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during
the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable
to the Company.
- The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by
the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order
is not applicable to the Company.
- Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the
Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve
Bank) Directions, 2016) has three CICs as part of the Group as detailed
in note 51 to the financial statements. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether
the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.
- The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the
financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.
- There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly
the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.
- On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of
financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the
financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and
based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to
our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the
date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities
existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one
year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to
the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the
facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any
assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance
sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
- The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act
are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order
is not applicable to the Company.
- The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of
Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has
been included in this report.
For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP
Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016
Neeraj Sharma
Partner Membership Number 108391
UDIN: 24108391BKCZBC1603
Place: Mumbai Date: April 26, 2024