|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Mr. Navin Agarwal has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Brijveer Singh has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable law subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required. Outcome of the Board meeting is attached. Please take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors has, inter-alia, approved reclassification of authorised share capital and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company subject to the approval of the Members. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders/Designated Persons as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 is closed from Monday April 1 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of the results. Submission of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered and unanimously approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The said Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 2.30 p.m. Kindly take the same on your record. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
