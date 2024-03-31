SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs.565,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Sixty Five Crore Only) divided into 55,00,00,000 (Fifty Five Crore) Equity shares of Rs.6/- (Rupees Six Only) each and 23,50,00,000 (Twenty Three Crore Fifty Lakh) Preference Share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each. The issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the Company stood at Rs.368,95,77,646/- (Rupees Three Hundred Sixty Eight Crore Ninety Five Lakh Seventy Seven Thousand Six Hundred Forty Six only) as at March 31, 2024 comprising of 53,00,89,156 (Fifty Three Crore Eighty Nine Thousand One Hundred Fifty Six) equity shares of Rs.6/- (Rupees Six Only) each fully paid up and 5,09,04,271 (Five Crore Nine Lakh Four Thousand Two Hundred Seventy One) preference shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up. There was no change in the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital during the year under review.

DIVIDEND

With a view to maintain sufficient funds for working capital and growth of business, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

In terms of the Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "SEBI Listing Regulations"), the Board of

Directors approved and adopted Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company setting out the parameters and circumstances that will be taken into account by the Board in determining the distribution of dividend to the shareholders and/ or retaining the profits earned by the Company. The Policy is annexed to this Report as ‘Annexure I and is also available on the Companys website at https://welspunspecialty.com/policy.php.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

During the year under review, the Company did not transfer any amount to the general reserve.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE AND JOINT VENTURES COMPANIES

The Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint ventures companies.

NET WORTH STATEMENT

The Companys financial statements has been prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. As per the Ind AS, Redeemable Preference Share Capital is shown as borrowing in the financial statement. However, as per Sections 2(57), 2(64) and 43 of the Act, the definition of Net Worth includes ‘paid- up share capital i.e. equity share capital and preference share capital. Therefore, for the purpose of calculation of Net Worth, redeemable preference share capital is also considered as a part of the Net Worth.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Equity Share Capital 31,805 31,805 Securities premium collected on Equity Share Capital 28,849 28,849 Redeemable Preference Share Capital 1,867 1,666 Redeemable Preference share capital adjustment account 3,775 3,775 Retained Earnings (55,718) (61,952) General Reserve 553 553 Net Worth 11,131 4,696

DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

Board of Directors:

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Vipul Mathur (DIN:07990476), Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, will retire by rotation at the 42nd Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board has recommended his re-appointment.

During the year under review, there was no change in the Directors of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year under review, there was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from each Independent Director as per the provisions of Section 149 (7) of the Act and the Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended from time to time, confirming he / she meets the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances as on the date of this Report which may affect his / her respective status as an Independent Director.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and they hold highest standard of integrity.

All the Independent Directors on the Board of the Company are registered with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar, Gurgaon as notified by the Central Government under Section 150(1) of the Act. As per the proviso to Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Independent Directors of the Company shall undergo online proficiency self-assessment test, as may be applicable, within the time prescribed by the IICA.

Annual Evaluation of Board, its Committees and Directors :

The performance evaluation of the Board of Directors, its Committees and of Individual Directors were conducted by the entire Board (excluding

the Director being evaluated) on the basis of a structured questionnaire which was prepared after taking into consideration SEBIs guidance note on board evaluation and inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning viz. adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, time spent by each of the Directors; accomplishment of specific responsibilities and expertise; conflict of interest; integrity of the Director; active participation and contribution during discussions and governance.

For the financial year 2023-24, the annual performance evaluation was carried out by the Independent Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board, which included evaluation of the Board, Independent Directors, Non-Independent Directors, Executive Directors, Chairman, Committees of the Board, Quantity, Quality and Timeliness of Information to the Board. All the results were satisfactory to the Board.

Meetings of the Board of Directors:

Five (5) meetings of Board of Directors were held during the financial year 2023-24, the details of which are given in point 2(b) of the "Corporate Governance Report" annexed to this Report as ‘Annexure III.

Committees of the Board of Directors