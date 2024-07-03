Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Summary

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer and one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India. The company is also one of the leading international companies in the power field. The company is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz. Power, Transmission, Industry, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas and Defence. The company offers over 180 products and provides systems and services to meet the needs of core sectors like power, transmission, industry, transportation, oil & gas, non-conventional energy sources and telecommunication. They have a wide-spread network comprising 17 Manufacturing Divisions, 2 Repair Units, 4 Regional Offices, 8 Service Centres, 4 Overseas Offices, 6 Joint Ventures, 15 Regional Marketing Centres, besides a large number of project sites spread all over India and abroad. This enables them to be close to its customers and cater to their specialized needs with total solutions - efficiently and economically. BHEL also has a widespread overseas footprint in 82 countries across all the six continents with cumulative overseas installed capacity of BHEL manufactured power plants nearing 10,000 MW including Belarus, Bhutan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Oman, Rwanda, Sudan, Tajikistan and UAE.Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1964, ushering in the indigenous Heavy Electrical Equipment industry in India. The company received MOU Award for Excellence in Performance for 2004-05. They won International Asia Pacific Quality Award (IAPQA 2005) from the International Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO) for their Ranipet Unit. The company was the first engineering & Manufacturing organization as well as the first PSU in the country to received this award. During the year 2005-06, the company got FICCI Award for environmental conservation and pollution control, ICWAI National Award for Excellence in Cost Management-2005. During the year 2006-07, the company was conferred again the same ICWAI National Award for Excellence in Cost Management-2006. The company was qualified for the Business Standard Star Public Sector Company Award-2006 and also the CII Exim Award. The company is the first public sector company to receive the CII Exim award.In April 2007, the company opened a new line of business in the form of Gas Insulated Substations (GIS). The corporate R&D department of the company successfully developed an indigenous GIS. They also bagged the first letter of intent from the Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTransco), for installing the first unit in the state. In May 2007, the company signed a MoU with Toshiba of Japan for know-how in higher horsepower locomotives. In August 2007, Uttar Pradesh government and BHEL came to an agreement for setting a 1,600 Mw thermal power project at Obra. The project has divided into two units of 800 Mw each. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 6,400 crore or Rs 4 crore per Mw. The deal covered 50 per cent equity participation by the BHEL and the rest by UP state government. DVC awarded turnkey contracts for setting up Koderma and Durgapur Steel thermal power stations of 1000 MW each to BHEL worth of Rs 6,500 crore. In September 10, 2007, NTPC Ltd and the company signed an MoU to form a joint venture company to carry out engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities in the power sector on mutually beneficial terms.In December 2007, the company completed Phase I of its latest modernization drive with an investment of Rs 190 crore, to take their manufacturing capacity to 10,000 MW from 6,000 MW a year. In April 28, 2008, the company and NTPC Ltd incorporated a joint venture company, namely NTPC - BHEL Power Projects Pvt Ltd (NBPPPL) for carrying out EPC activities in the power sector.In September 1, 2007, the company and PTC incorporated a joint venture company, namely Barak Power Pvt. Ltd. In December 26, 2008, the company in association with TNEP incorporated a joint venture company name Udangudi Power Corporation Ltd to build, own and operate a 1600 MW (2x800 MW) Super Critical Thermal Power Plant at Udangudi.In April 15, 2009, the company promoted a joint venture company, namely Raichur Power Corporation Ltd with Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) for setting up Supercritical Thermal Power Plant at Karnataka on build, own and operate basis.In February 25, 2010, the company promoted a joint venture company namely Dada Dhuniwale Khandwa Power Ltd, with Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) for setting up of a 2x800MW Supercritical Thermal Power Plant at Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh on build, own and operate basis.In July 2010, GE signed a 10-year licensing agreement with the company. According to the agreement signed through GE Oil & Gas Italian entity Nuovo Pignone, GEs advanced range of high performance, high efficiency centrifugal compressors will be manufactured under license at BHELs production site in Hyderabad, India, for sale in India and in other South Asian territories.In September 8, 2010, the company signed a joint venture agreement with Government of Kerala for forming a joint venture company to acquire the Kasargod Unit of KEL which manufactures alternators for Railway Applications and other industrial Applications. In January 19, 2011, the company incorporated, BHEL Electrical Machines Ltd, with the company holding the majority stake of 51% and Government of Kerala retaining 49%.In 2011, the company bagged Rs.37,829 Million Mega Contract for installing 2x660 MW Supercritical Thermal Sets from Dainik Bhaskar Power Limited. The company also bagged major contract for 1,200 MW Thermal Power Plant. Singareni Collieries also placed Rs.40,710 Million Mega Contract for setting up thermal power plant in Andhra PradeshIn 2012, the company developed Indias first Ultra High Voltage AC 1200 kV Transformer successfully commissioned. The company signs Rs.6,300 Million Contract with Abhijeet Projects Limited for setting up a 300 MW Thermal Power Plant in Visakhapatnam. The company bags contract for installing 160 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant at Ramgarh in Rajasthan. The company wins major contract for 500 MW thermal power plant; NTPC reposes confidence, places Rs.1,143 Crore order for setting up thermal unit at Vindhyachal. The company receives Rs.9,500 Million Mega Contract for 1,020 MW Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan. The company Signs MoU with Govt. of Tajikistan for setting up a 100 MW Hydro-Electric Power Project in the Republic of Tajikistan.In 2013, the company wins Rs.2650 Million contract from BPCL for Kochi Refinery project. The company wins ICAI National Award for Excellence in Cost Management for the eighth consecutive year. BHPV Merges with the company and becomes Seventeenth Unit of the company. The company wins Rs.25,690 Million Steam Generator Package Contract for 2x500 MW Lignite-fired Power Project. The company bags main plant package contract for 500 MW thermal power plant. The company is conferred BGR-ENERTIA Commemoration Award for Technology Enterprise Innovation - Conventional Energy. The companys first Supercritical Thermal Unit at Barh adds 660 MW to Indias Power Generating Capacity. The company bags PSE Excellence Award 2013 for RnD, Technology Development and Innovation. The company also wins India Pride Award 2013 for Excellence in Heavy Industries. BHEL wins Rs.10,230 Million Turbine Generator Package OrderIn 2014, the company won order for 206 MW Hydro Electric Project in Punjab. The company also won highest ever Mega EPC Contract for 3x660 MW Supercritical Power Project. The company bags Rs.30,000 Million mega contract for 2x800 MW Supercritical Boilers against stiff International Competition. The company wins order for 120 MW Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand. The company wins DSIJ Award 2013 for the Most Efficient Maharatna PSU. The company bags National Intellectual Property Award 2014. The company signs MoU for setting up Renewable Energy Projects in Yemen. The company bags World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Award for Innovative Enterprises. The company achieves milestone in the Middle East market with the commissioning of another Gas Turbine-based Power Plant in Oman. The company commissions 600 MW Thermal Unit in Odisha. The company and BGGTS achieve major milestone, Successfully overhaul 104 MW Gas Turbine Generator Unit 1 at Pragati Power Project in record time. Rajasthan gets new Power Generating unit with the commissioning of 250 MW Coal-based thermal power plant by BHEL at Chhabra. The company achieves another Milestone with the successful Renovation, Modernisation and Uprating of 110 MW Unit, Working Life Extended by 15-20 Years. The company bags India Today Best Maharatna PSU Awards for Global Presence & Innovation & R&D. The company achieves major breakthrough, Wins countrys first ever EPC contract for 800 MW rating Supercritical Power Project. The company also bags EPC contract for 2x660 MW rating Supercritical Power Project. The company wins order for 444 MW Hydro Electric Project. In Uttarakhand, the company wins contract for supply and installation of ESP package for 2x800MW Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project. The company achieves another Milestone with Successful Renovation and Modernisation (R and M) of 110 MW Unit at Muzaffarpur Thermal Power Station; Working Life Extended by 15-20 Years. The company wins ICAI National Award for Excellence in Cost Management for the ninth consecutive year. The company bags PSE Excellence Award 2014 for R and D and Technology DevelopmentIn 2015, the company, has commissioned its fourth 270 MW coal based thermal power plant at RattanIndia Power Limited, Nandgaonpeth in Amravati, Maharashtra. The company bags contract for 1,080 MW Manuguru Thermal Power Project from TSGENCO. The company has secured an order worth Rs 5,000 crore for setting up a 4x270 MW thermal power plant in the state of Telangana. President of Rwanda inaugurates Hydro Electric Plant set up by the company in Rwanda. The company has successfully constructed and commissioned the 28 MW Nyaborongo-1 hydro electric power plant in the African Region. The company Wins worth Rs.225 crors Order for 120 MW Hydro Electric Project in West Bengal. The company Commissions 660 MW Supercritical Thermal Unit in Bihar. The company commissions another 270 MW Thermal Unit in Maharashtra. The company has won worth Rs 3,810 crore order for setting up the 1x800 MW Supercritical Thermal power plant in Telangana. The company wins Power Cycle Piping package contract for revival of NTPCS 3x660 MW Barh Super Thermal Power Proiect, Stage-I. The company bags Rs. 1,202 Crore Order for 370 MW Gas-based Combined Cycle Power Project. The company secures its single largest order worth Rs 17,950 cr. The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INTMA with an to set up a gas-based power project in Kazakhstan. The company also signs three strategic MoUs in Kazakhstan.On 4 March 2016, BHEL announced that it has achieved a significant milestone by successfully commissioning its first 700 MW supercritical thermal unit at Bellary Thermal Power Project in Karnataka. On 7 April 2016, BHEL announced that the company recorded the highest ever commissioning of projects of 15,059 MW in a single year in the fiscal 2015-16. On 25 May 2016, BHEL announced that it has successfully commissioned the first 800 MW Supercritical thermal unit in Karnataka, which is also the highest rating unit in the state. On 3 October 2016, BHEL announced that it has achieved another milestone in its services business by securing two Renovation & Modernization (R&M) contracts of Hydro Electric Plants (HEPs). Against stiff international competition, the company won prestigious orders worth around Rs 430 crore, for the R&M of the 6x60 MW Balimela HEP of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) and the 3x60 MW Bairasiul HEP of National Hydro Power Corporation Limited (NHPC).On 15 November 2016, BHEL announced that it has achieved yet another milestone in expanding and consolidating its footprint in the international market by securing export orders for supply of industrial motors to Togo and Benin. Scancem International DA, Norway (Heidelberg Cement group) has placed the order for the motors for their cement plants, Ciments Du Togo S.A. & Cimbenin S.A, Benin.On 20 January 2017, BHEL inaugurated state-of-the-art 200 MW Solar Photovoltaic Module Manufacturing Line and upgraded 105 MW Solar Photovoltaic Cell Manufacturing Line at its Bengaluru based manufacturing plants. With the commencement of commercial operation of these lines, the annual manufacturing capacity of BHEL has been enhanced to 105 MW of Solar Cells and 226 MW of Solar Modules. On 24 January 2017, BHEL announced that the company in partnership with ABB, has secured a landmark order from Power Grid Corporation of India. BHELs scope of work, is valued at Rs 1360 crore.On 7 March 2017, BHEL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) for joint working on projects related to water and waste water treatment in the municipal segment. On 15 March 2017, BHEL announced that it has commenced commercial operation of its first 800 MW unit - highest-rating coal-based supercritical thermal power plant. The milestone was achieved for the first unit of the 2x800 MW Yeramarus thermal power station of Raichur Power Corporation Limited (RPCL), in Raichur district of Karnataka. Significantly, the commercial operation of this unit marks BHELs foray as a developer into the field of power generation. Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) and BHEL are the main equity partners of RPCL, the owner and operator of this power plant.On 5 April 2017, BHEL announced that it has achieved a capacity addition of 45,274 MW of utility sets during the 12th five year plan, surpassing the Governments capacity addition target by 9%. Notably, BHELs capacity addition during the 12th five year plan was 78% higher than that in the 11th plan.On 25 April 2017, BHEL announced that its largest ever export order valued at Rs 10000 crore for setting up 1,320 MW (2x660 MW) Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh, has taken-off, following the issuance of the Notice To Proceed by the developer. The order has been secured from Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL), a 50:50 JV company of NTPC, India and BPDB, Bangladesh. On 29 June 2017, BHEL announced that it has entered into a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI), Japan for the manufacture of stainless steel coaches and bogies for metros. The agreement covers establishing state-of-the-art design, engineering and manufacturing facilities at BHEL, India using Japanese technology. Significantly, it will also entitle BHEL for all technology advances and upgrades as well.On 8 August 2017, BHEL announced its maiden order win in Chile and Estonia. With maiden orders for transformer bushing from Niquel Electric Ltda., Chile and Electronic cards from SCANFIL OY Vana Sauga, Estonia, BHEL has now expanded its global footprint to 82 countries across all the six inhabited continents.The Board of Directors of BHEL at its meeting held on 10 August 2017 recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share for every 2 existing equity shares held on record date.On 23 October 2017, BHEL announced that it has commenced the execution of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Supercritical Thermal Power Project (TPP). Significantly, the order valued at approximately Rs 20400 crore comprising five units of 800 MW supercritical sets, is not only the single-largest order for BHEL but also the highest value order ever placed in the power sector in India. The Yadadri project will be executed on fast track basis by BHEL in line with the companys strategy of focusing on revival of held up projects and their speedy execution. The Yadadri project will lead to a quantum jump in BHELs executable outstanding order book and will help the company to enhance its growth momentum.On 12 December 2017, BHEL achieved yet another milestone in the South East Asian region with the successful commissioning of a 54 MW coal-fired captive power project in Indonesia.On 9 March 2018, BHEL announced that it has won a Rs 11700 crore order for setting up a 3x800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Jharkhand. The order has been placed on BHEL by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) - a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. in Joint Venture with Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. Significantly, this is the single largest order ever placed by NTPC or its subsidiaries and the second largest order ever won by BHEL. On 21 March 2018, BHEL announced that it has entered into a Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with HLB Power, Republic of Korea for in-house design and manufacture of Large size Gates and Dampers for use in coal fired power plants, to be commissioned or retrofitted with high capacity emission control equipment. BHEL has been supplying conventional Gates and Dampers manufactured at its Boiler Auxiliaries Plant, Ranipet for over three decades. This TCA will help in establishing the capability for in-house design, manufacture and testing of very large size Gates and Dampers.On 23 March 2018, BHEL announced that it has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the manufacture of space-grade Lithium-ion cells of various capacities utilising the technology developed by ISRO at its Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). This transfer of technology will enable BHEL to manufacture Lithium-ion cells in-house for ISRO and other suitable applications. The Lithium-ion technology can also be further extended for use in the emerging areas of energy storage and e-mobility. BHEL will set up a state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing these cells at its Bengaluru unit.On 26 March 2018, BHEL announced that it has won an order for setting up a 75 MW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Power Plant on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, in Gujarat. Significantly, this will be BHELs largest Solar PV project till date.On 28 March 2018, BHEL announced its foray into lake purification under Smart City segment by bagging a prestigious order for purification of Telibandha Lake, from Raipur Smart City Limited (RSCL), including Operation & Maintenance for five years thereafter. This is the first ever order of its kind from the Smart Cities segment using Phytorid Technology developed by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), which is an environment friendly technology.During the FY 2017-18, 4,149 MW of power generating capacity was commissioned / synchronised during the year. In addition, 170 MW of solar PV plants were also commissioned. With this, the worldwide installed base of power generating equipment supplied by BHEL has exceeded 183 GW. BHEL has commissioned/synchronised 4,319 MW of power generating sets in FY 2017-18. During the year 2018-19, BHEL commissioned an 800 MW supercritical unit at 1x800 MW TSGENCO / Kothagudem TPS on EPC basis; 3x110 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project (HEP) was commissioned from m Srinagar, J&K in March, 2018; R&M works at Koradi Unit-6 were completed and the unit was upgraded from 210 MW to 228 MW. It commissioned 4x250 MW BRBCL Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant in Bihar; Bay hall of 4X30 MW Pulichintala hydroelectric project in Telangana; Turbine Hall of BHEL commissioned 5x30 MW Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS); Both supercritical units of 2x660 MW Ib Valley project were synchronised in 2018-19 and made ready for capacity addition by BHEL.During the year 2018-19, BHEL carried out the renovation & modernization of 6 ESP Sets. Also, 2 C&I R&M projects (NTPC Farakka Unit-4 & 5) were commissioned, Koradi U-6 (which was uprated from 210 MW to 228 MW) achieved full load, and UPRVUNL Obra Unit-12 was synchronized. 5 MW Ground Mounted Solar Power Plant commissioned in hilly terrain at Berradol, H.P for Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. TANTRANSCO Thappkundu Substation (400 kV - 9 bays, 110 kV - 12 bays) was commissioned; POWERGRID Bhuj substation (765 kV - 10 bays, 400 kV - 7 bays) and Banaskantha Extn (765 kV - 6 bays) commissioned; POWEGRID Banaskantha substation (765 kV - 10 bays, 400 kV - 12 bays) and Sankhari substation (400 kV - 2 bays) commissioned; commissioned worlds largest 800 kV multi-terminal HVDC project (North-East to Agra), which is under commercial operation since September, 2017; completed one year of successful field operation of its first own-make 145 kV GIS at TSTRANSCO Vittalwadi in Dec18 including its O&M; 61 MW SPV plants commissioned during FY18-19; More than 160 MW CPP projects commissioned in 2018-19; commissioned first Solar based EV charging station along Delhi-Chandigarh Highway at Ethnic Resort, Rai, Sonepat (Haryana); In-house development completed for 50 KW EV charger, 67 KW induction motor, 130 KW Induction Motor and 125 KW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM); completed the 220/20 kV Charikar & Doshi substations in Afghanistan. In 2019-20, BHEL commissioned SG packages for projects aggregating to 1,460 MW and ESP package for projects aggregating to 2,260 MW. In addition, it synchronized 1,206.15 MW from utility power projects and 2,103 MW from Lift Irrigation Scheme. 4x150 MW Kameng HEP commissioned in Arunchal Pradesh, commissioned largest pump motor sets for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) project located on the Godavari river in Kaleshwaram, Telangana; 2x660 MW IB Valley Thermal Power Station commissioned by BHEL in Odisha; commissioned all four units of the 4X130 MW Parbati HEP in Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2019-20, BHEL carried out Renovation & Modernization of five numbers of Electro Static Precipitators, combustion modification of APCPL Jhajjar Unit No 1 & 3 R&M, and Condenser R&M of TANGEDCO Tuticorin Unit 1. Nine Air-Conditioned ACEMU local trains for Western Railway & Central Railway commissioned to provide metro for local commuters; 53 Diesel Electric Tower Cars for various zonal railways commissioned and dispatched; supplied and commissioned Diesel Electric Tower Cars,e IGBT based Composite Converter on 3-Phase Passenger locomotive developed; AUSC development on track; High Spin Rotor Test Rig commissioned; manufacturing technology for boiler tubes for high temperature application & alloy 617 blades established; commissioned 200+ electric substations and 5 major HVDC projects in 2020. In 2020-21, BHEL commissioned Utility boiler and STGs at IOCL Paradip, Odisha; Indian Railways first 9000 HP freight locomotive equipped with propulsion system indigenously developed and supplied by BHEL including Traction Converter, Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) and high power Traction Motors was commissioned during the year; commissioned 6000HP WAG9H locomotives to Indian Railways; commissioned 1.7 MW SPV plant supplying power directly to traction grid of Indian Railways at Bina, Madhya Pradesh; Unit 1 of 4x270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station commissioned in Telangana. 25 Supercritical Steam Generators (SGs) and 20 Supercritical Turbine Generators (TGs) were commissioned till March 31, 2021.In 2021-22, Floating Solar PV Plants including 100MW NTPC Ramagundam - largest in the country), 25 MW NTPC Simhadri and 22 MW NTPC Kayamkulam commissioned by BHEL during the year; 18,500+ MW Captive Power Plants commissioned. In October, 2021 commissioned 800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) Link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu). In September 2021, a 0.25 TPD Coal to Methanol plant at Hyderabad funded by DST was commissioned; Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) Plant at Dadri commissioned in 2021. 80 MW of the 100 MWNTPC Ramagundam floating Solar PV - countrys largest floating solar SPV plant, was commissioned by BHEL as on 31st March 2022 and the entire 100 MW commissioned thereafter.In 2022-23, the Unit 1 of Maitree Thermal power project in Bangladesh was synchronised in August 2022. The synchronisation of Unit 2 of Maitree project was commissioned in Jun23. Unit 1 of North Karanpura 3x660 thermal power plant was synchronised in Oct22. The Company supplied 800+ locomotives and other traction equipment for locomotives & EMUs; commissioned 240+ electric substations and 6 major HVDC projects; installed & commissioned 1.2+ GW solar portfolio; 18.8 GW Captive Power Plants commissioned in 2023. In the supercritical thermal power segment, BHEL commissioned 30 sets of supercritical Steam Generators (SGs) and 23 sets of supercritical Turbine Generators (TGs) till March 31, 2023. Three subcritical plants of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) commissioned; further commissioned 660 MW unit fitted with an Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) at 3x660 MW North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Plant in Jharkhand; 765/400kV substation commissioned at Raichur, Karnataka; DC Hall of +800 kV, 6000 MW UHVDC link between the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu). implemented by BHEL.