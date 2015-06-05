To the Members of

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements") in which are incorporated the returns for the year ended on that date for 19 branches audited by us and 10 branches audited by the branch auditors of the company.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note No. 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the company has changed its accounting policy (w.r.t. impairment of financial assets) in line with the Expert Advisory Committee opinion received during the year from ICAI, with respect to factoring time value of money while calculating Expected Credit Losses in respect of Contract Assets. The impact provided for Expected Credit Loss on contract assets as on 1st April 2022 is reduction in total equity by Rs 2,626.50 Cr, withdrawal in Provision for ECL for FY 2022-23 is Rs 236.17 Cr and withdrawal in Provision for ECL for Current Year 2023-24 is Rs 1,093.50 Cr.

2. We draw attention to Note No. 38 to the standalone financial statements that there has been a change in Accounting Estimates and judgment with respect to the Provision for Contractual Obligation, used in preparation of Financial Statements during the year 2023-24. The change is applied prospectively in line with IndAS 8. This has resulted in reduction of revenues by Rs 92.47 Cr., and reduction in provisions by Rs 1,356.12 Cr

3. We draw attention to Note No. 06 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the company has deferred the creation of provision for an amount of Rs 211 Cr. on the Sudan Project citing delay in realization due to Civil War.

4. We draw attention to the Note No. 45 to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding the ransomware incident occurred on 05th, 06th Jan 2024 night. As per the company, the impacted services were restored successfully without any data loss and financial impact.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of matters mentioned in above paragraphs.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in respect of "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" under Ind AS 115 Principal Audit Procedures The application of this revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period, and disclosures including presentations of balances in the financial statements. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls and procedures as follows: Estimated efforts is a critical estimate to determine revenue, as it requires consideration of progress of the contract, e_orts incurred till date, efforts required to complete the remaining performance obligation. • Evaluated the effectiveness of controls over the preparation of information that are designed to ensure the completeness and accuracy. • Selected a sample of existing continuing contracts and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. • Tested the relevant information, accounting systems and change relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115. • Reviewed a sample of contracts to identify possible delays in achieving milestones, which require change in estimated efforts to complete the remaining performance obligations. • Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness and other related material items. Refer Note 39 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Assessment and recoverability of Trade Receivables and Contract Assets Principal Audit Procedures The Company has trade receivables outstanding (net) of Rs 8,010.07 Crore and contract assets (net) of Rs 26,747.54 Crore at the end of March 31, 2024. We have assessed the Companys internal process to recognize the revenue and review mechanism of trade receivables and contract assets. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls and procedures as follows: These balances are related to revenue recognized in line with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers" for ongoing contracts and completed contracts. The assessment of its recoverability is a key audit matters in the audit due to its size, pending balance confirmation of letters sent and high level of management judgment. • Evaluated the process of invoicing with Customers. Refer Notes 6, 9, 39 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Obtained the list of project wise outstanding details and its review mechanism by the management. • Reviewed the guidelines and policies of the Company on impairment of trade receivables and contract assets. • Tested the accuracy of ageing of trade receivables and contract assets at the year-end on sample basis. • Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness, recoverability and other related material items.

Assessment of Contingent Liability Principal Audit Procedures There are a number of litigations pending before various forums against the Company and the managements judgement is required for estimating the amount to be disclosed as contingent liability. The audit procedures included but were not limited to: We determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters which requires application of judgment in interpretation of law. Accordingly, our audit was focused on analyzing the facts of subject matter under consideration and judgments/ interpretation of law involved. • Obtaining a detailed understanding processes and controls of the Management with respect to claims or disputes. Refer Note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Performing following procedures on samples selected. • Understanding the matters by reading the correspondences, communications, minutes of the management meeting. • Making corroborative inquiries with appropriate level of the management personnel including status update, expectation of outcomes with the basis, and the future course of action contemplated by the Company, and perusing legal opinions, if any, obtained by the Management. • Obtaining direct confirmation from the legal attorneys of the company and considering their opinions /probability assessment of the outcomes. • Evaluating the evidence supporting the judgement of the management about possible outcomes and the reasonableness of the estimates. • Evaluating appropriateness of adequate disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information when made available to us and if we conclude that there is a material misstatements therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management of Company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management of Company either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatements resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial statements/information of

10 (Ten) branches included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements/ financial information reflect total assets of Rs 38,063 Crore as at 31st March, 2024 and total revenue of Rs 13,343 Crore for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements/information of these branches have been audited by the Branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purpose of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us; c. The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; d. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; e. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended; f. In terms of Notification no. G.S.R. 463 (E) dt. 05-06-2015 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Provision of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of disqualification of directors are not applicable to the Company, being a Government Company; g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; h. As per Notification No. GSR 463(E) dated 05-06-2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, Section 197 of the Act is not applicable to the Government Companies. Accordingly, reporting in accordance with requirement of provisions of section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable on the company; i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 32 to the financial statements; ii) The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. Refer Note 38 to the financial statements; iii) There has been no delay in transferring the amount, required to be transferred in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v) (a) The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not declared or paid any Interim dividend.

(c) As stated in Note 31 to the Standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, and the reports of Branch Auditors, we report that the company has used multiple accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts having a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in one branch where

DBase accounting software was used which did not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log). The Audit Trail has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except from 06-01-2024 to 15-01-2024 since no transactions were recorded due to malware attack. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(3) On the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company, as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are enclosing our report in terms of Section 143(5) of the Act, on the directions and sub directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in

"Annexure C".

Annexure "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to Member of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited of even date)

To best of our information and according to the explanation provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner, over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of Company except those disclosed in Additional disclosure of Note 3.1 Property, Plant and Equipment.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks lying with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In respect of inventories of stores and spares, the Management has a verification programme with appropriate procedures designed to cover the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to books record were not material.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and relevant records produced, the company has been sanctioned working capital limit of Rs 60,000

Crores (Fund Based Limit of Rs 9,000 Crore, Non-Fund Based Limits Letter of Credit (LC) Rs 3,000 Crores and Bank Guarantees (BG) Rs 48,000), under consortium finance from Banks/Financial institution against security of current assets. As per records verified by us, in our opinion, the quarterly returns or statement filed by the company with such Banks/Financial Institution are in agreement with books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, clauses (iii) (a-A, B), (iii) (b), (iii) (c), (iii) (d), (iii) (e) and (iii) (f) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) According to information and explanations given to us, Section 185 of the Act regarding loans to directors is not applicable to the Company by virtue of Notification No. G.S.R. 463(E) dated 05.06.2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act with respect to the loans and investments made.

v) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit procedure, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under section

148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we are not required to and have not carried out any detailed examination of such accounts and records.

vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it.

(b) There was no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employee

(Rs in Crore)

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Pending Amount Amount paid under protest Amount not deposited Forum where dispute is pending 1 Central Sales Tax Act, Value Added Tax and Sales Tax Act of various States Sales Tax, VAT 119.81 11.50 108.31 Assessing Officer 461.57 47.29 414.29 Dy. Commissioner /Jt. Commis- sioner/ Commissioner (Appeals) 280.98 135.67 145.31 Appellate Tribunal 44.98 4.13 40.85 High Court 4.84 4.84 - Supreme Court 2 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 43.79 - 43.79 Assessing Officer 12.29 0.06 12.23 Commissioner (Appeals) 94.02 5.18 88.84 Appellate Tribunal 27.49 - 27.49 Supreme Court 3 Service Tax under the Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 43.71 1.06 42.65 Commissioner (Appeals) / Other Appellate Authority 628.07 14.31 613.76 Appellate Tribunal 1.56 - 1.56 High Court 4 Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 16.18 1.04 15.15 Commissioner (Appeals) / Other Appellate Authority 24.02 0.55 23.47 Appellate Tribunal 5.80 5.80 0.00 High Court 5 GST Act GST 12.63 0.23 12.40 Commissioner (Appeals) 0.96 0.18 0.78 Appellate Tribunal 6 Income Tax Income Tax 0.84 0.84 - Commissioner (Appeals) 7 Income Tax (Foreign) Income Tax 17.74 2.66 15.08 Rawandan Court of Appeals 8 Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 0.62 0.62 RPFC Kanpur

State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, which have not been deposited on account of dispute are as under:

viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, no transactions have been recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us: a) Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) The Company has not taken any Term Loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on overall examination of the financial statement of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long –term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us, and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint ventures.

x) a) The Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with Central Government.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extend of audit procedures.

xii) Since the Company is not a Nidhi Company, provisions of clause no. 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statement, as required by the applicable accounting standard.

xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv) According to information and explanation given to us, in our opinion during the year Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us: (a) There are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility amount as at the end of previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statement.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For ABP & Associates For PSMG & Associates For S. L. Chhajed & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN – 315104E FRN – 008567C FRN – 000709C/C400277

"ANNEXURE C" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Directions issued by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 indicating the areas to be examined by the Statutory Auditors during the course of audit of annual accounts of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Standalone) for the year 2023-24: