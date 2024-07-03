iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manappuram Finance Ltd Annually Results

179.08
(-0.50%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,848.01

6,697.33

6,061.02

6,330.55

5,465.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,848.01

6,697.33

6,061.02

6,330.55

5,465.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

72.08

52.62

65.3

44.08

85.87

Total Income

8,920.09

6,749.95

6,126.32

6,374.63

5,551.19

Total Expenditure

2,848.42

2,317.36

2,133.45

1,668.7

1,547.49

PBIDT

6,071.67

4,432.59

3,992.87

4,705.93

4,003.7

Interest

2,865.71

2,187.79

2,011.37

2,218.95

1,832.23

PBDT

3,205.96

2,244.8

1,981.5

2,486.98

2,171.47

Depreciation

246.45

203.76

197.98

170.95

164.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

801.25

525.08

440.65

669.9

534.47

Deferred Tax

-39.22

15.8

14.17

-78.82

-7.48

Reported Profit After Tax

2,197.48

1,500.16

1,328.7

1,724.95

1,480.3

Minority Interest After NP

8.81

4.19

0.27

0.7

12.56

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,188.67

1,495.97

1,328.43

1,724.25

1,467.74

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,188.67

1,495.97

1,328.43

1,724.25

1,467.74

EPS (Unit Curr.)

25.96

17.72

15.7

20.4

17.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

136.4

114

98.9

86.3

68

Dividend (%)

165

37.5

150

100

137.5

Equity

169.29

169.28

169.28

169.27

169

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

68.62

66.18

65.87

74.33

73.25

PBDTM(%)

36.23

33.51

32.69

39.28

39.73

PATM(%)

24.83

22.39

21.92

27.24

27.08

Manappuram Fin.: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Read More
Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Read More
Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manappuram Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.