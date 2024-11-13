iifl-logo-icon 1
Manappuram Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

179.27
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Manappuram Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-438.61

1,870.6

-11,196.21

877.84

Other operating items

Operating

-438.61

1,870.6

-11,196.21

877.84

Capital expenditure

99.44

668.07

-171.34

16.6

Free cash flow

-339.17

2,538.67

-11,367.55

894.44

Equity raised

12,025.39

9,111.34

6,954.94

5,837.34

Investing

268.64

553.3

54.04

0

Financing

4,942.53

13,714.54

5,883.68

2,807.12

Dividends paid

105.77

279.9

168.39

126.26

Net in cash

17,003.16

26,197.75

1,693.5

9,665.17

Manappuram Fin. : related Articles

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

