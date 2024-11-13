Manappuram Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-438.61
1,870.6
-11,196.21
877.84
Other operating items
Operating
-438.61
1,870.6
-11,196.21
877.84
Capital expenditure
99.44
668.07
-171.34
16.6
Free cash flow
-339.17
2,538.67
-11,367.55
894.44
Equity raised
12,025.39
9,111.34
6,954.94
5,837.34
Investing
268.64
553.3
54.04
0
Financing
4,942.53
13,714.54
5,883.68
2,807.12
Dividends paid
105.77
279.9
168.39
126.26
Net in cash
17,003.16
26,197.75
1,693.5
9,665.17
Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.Read More
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.Read More
