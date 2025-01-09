iifl-logo-icon 1
Manappuram Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

180.2
(0.67%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Manappuram Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

35.24%

35.24%

35.2%

35.2%

35.2%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

41.33%

42.34%

41.48%

41.09%

39.32%

Non-Institutions

23.41%

22.41%

23.31%

23.7%

25.47%

Total Non-Promoter

64.75%

64.75%

64.79%

64.79%

64.79%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Manappuram Fin.: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

QUICKLINKS FOR Manappuram Finance Ltd

