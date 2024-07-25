iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manappuram Finance Ltd

Manappuram Finance Ltd Option Chain

180.2
(0.67%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--135₹0.350%00%
--150₹20%6,0000%
--157.5₹0.10%6,0000%
00%₹400%160₹0.050%48,0000%
--165₹0.30%3,0000%
21,0000%₹36.95-7.62%170₹0.10%6,45,0000%
00%₹35.40%175₹0.050%5,64,0000%
36,000-7.69%₹24.45-21.25%180₹0.050%2,61,0002.35%
--182.5₹3.550%00%
27,0000%₹20.1-21.48%185₹0.05-66.66%2,01,000-2.89%
6,0000%₹22.150%187.5₹0.05-50%48,0000%
78,0000%₹14.85-25.75%190₹0.05-66.66%2,55,000-19.81%
18,0000%₹12.35-33.42%192.5₹0.05-50%30,000-16.66%
81,00012.5%₹10.2-34.19%195₹0.05-80%1,89,000-37%
21,00075%₹7.4-38.84%197.5₹0.05-66.66%66,000-35.29%
2,25,000-19.35%₹5.25-51.16%200₹0.05-87.5%4,32,000-59.09%
33,000-15.38%₹2.6-67.29%202.5₹0.05-88.88%33,000-50%
1,47,000-35.52%₹0.25-95.68%205₹0.05-93.33%2,16,000-45.45%
57,000-53.65%₹0.05-98.68%207.5₹3200%60,000-53.48%
7,17,000-24.12%₹0.05-97.77%210₹4.85155.26%2,49,000-55.37%
1,14,000-26.92%₹0.05-96%212.5₹8.6135.61%1,08,0002.85%
5,91,000-24.80%₹0.05-94.44%215₹10.1573.5%3,96,000-33.33%
1,80,000-18.91%₹0.1-84.61%217.5₹13.577.63%69,0000%
7,95,000-34.72%₹0.05-88.88%220₹14.845.09%2,01,000-14.10%
1,38,000-4.16%₹0.05-83.33%222.5₹12.50%60,0000%
8,67,000-21.46%₹0.05-80%225₹2038.88%3,06,000-5.55%
2,49,000-27.82%₹0.05-80%227.5₹22.8527.65%93,000-3.12%
15,93,000-11.94%₹0.05-75%230₹2540.84%2,76,000-1.07%
1,89,000-1.56%₹0.05-75%232.5₹21.250%36,0000%
5,79,000-6.31%₹0.05-75%235₹26.70%42,0000%
75,0000%₹0.050%237.5₹28.70%15,0000%
12,00,000-4.53%₹0.05-66.66%240₹33.054.25%1,17,0000%
21,0000%₹0.05-66.66%242.5₹23.750%33,0000%
4,74,0000%₹0.050%245₹30.350%21,0000%
24,0000%₹0.050%247.5₹27.90%9,0000%
3,45,0000%₹0.050%250₹47.50%9,0000%
18,0000%₹0.05-75%252.5--
66,0000%₹0.10%255--

Manappuram Fin.: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Read More
Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Read More
Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Manappuram Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.